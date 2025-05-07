Ruben Amorim has responded to Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal legend called for a rule change which would impact Manchester United.

The Red Devils are enduring a woeful season as they could finish as low as 17th in the Premier League.

Man Utd also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but their form in Europe has been their only saving grace as they face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-finals.

Amorim‘s side are well-placed to reach the final ahead of Thursday night’s second leg as they beat the Spanish outfit 3-0 in their first meeting.

United could face Tottenham in the final after Ange Postecoglou’s side beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their tie and the winner of the Europa League would earn a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The rule regarding clubs sealing entry into the Champions League by winning the Europa League has angered Wenger, who is keen for a change.

“They [Europa League winners] should qualify automatically for the Europa League again but not necessarily for the Champions League,” Wenger claimed.

“Especially when you’re in the Premier League where already five teams qualify. I think it’s something [for UEFA] to think about and to review.

“On the other hand people will tell you that to keep the Europa League focused, interesting and motivated you need to give them that prize [of qualifying for the Champions League].”

In response, Amorim simply said they are “following the rules as his side “can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title”.

“For me, in that moment and you look at Premier League, we are the worst team since I arrived in terms of results. That is my idea,” Amorim said.

“In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title.

“So we will not change anything. We know that this season was disappointing.

“Nothing is going to change, in that moment, I have to think a bit more but I felt that. I still feel that this season was the worst in the last 50 years.”

He added: “We know we are not doing a great job in the Premier League. We follow the rules and tomorrow we will face the game like it is 0-0.

“If we win the Europa League, we will be in the Champions League and we can face the next season with a better mentality.”