Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has issued a response to Liverpool boss Arne Slot after his “low block and long ball” dig.

Last weekend, Man Utd earned their most important win to date under Amorim as they deserved earned a rare win at Anfield, beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire.

Amorim masterminded a great plan to get the better of Liverpool as he went for a direct approach and Slot had no answer for it as his side suffered their fourth straight loss in all competitions.

Slot did not take this too well as the Liverpool head coach made a petty comment about Man Utd’s style after his team’s damaging 2-1 defeat.

Slot said: “It is always difficult to play against a team that defends in a low block and mainly plays the long ball.”

Slot has since added that these comments were meant as a “compliment” rather than a dig. He added: “We faced a team that had their game plan very well in order.

“There was a bit of a debate over what I said after the game, but it was meant to be a compliment… so, they had a low block and played a lot of long balls. I was asked why it was difficult, and that was the reason.”

Now, Amorim has insisted that he doesn’t care “what Slot is saying” as only he should “evaluate” his team.

“I don’t care what Slot is saying,” Amorim admitted to reporters.

“I can watch the game and say we can do better, and we need to do better in the future, but sometimes you need to adapt to the game.

“So I don’t need anyone to evaluate my team. I can evaluate my team.”

Man Utd’s four marquee summer signings, Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo, have impressed in recent matches and were key to the victory against Liverpool.

Lammens looks to be a clear upgrade on former No.1 Andre Onana, and Amorim has revealed why he has been “surprised” by the young goalkeeper.

“I think a little bit because it’s hard in the moment of our club, all the speculation around the goalkeepers, he’s not a young kid but he’s still young,” Amorim responded when asked whether he has been taken aback by Lammens’ start at Man Utd.

“He coped really well with the pressure, he’s really composed, he’s defending really well. The importance of playing with both feet to kick the ball is so important nowadays, especially when you have to play against Liverpool in a more direct style.

“I’m a little bit surprised, but I was expecting a talented guy. But yes, a little bit surprised.”