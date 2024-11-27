Amorim names four Man Utd players as he reveals main ‘concern’ at ‘not dangerous’ Red Devils

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has revealed that one of his main concerns is the lack of a reliable goalscorer in his ranks at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, in Amorim’s first game in charge, boosted them up one place.

Only Southampton, Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this season with Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scoring just four goals between them.

When asked if it was a worry that Man Utd lacked a reliable goalscorer currently, Amorim told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday: “I think there is a concern in that, but we have to improve as a team. We controlled the ball in the second half [vs Ipswich] but we were not dangerous. Rasmus and Josh will score more goals. Amad has to be better nearer the goal. Bruno has to score more goals.”

Rashford played through the middle against Ipswich on Sunday but the Man Utd boss admitted it was wrong of him to start the England international in that position at the weekend.

Amorim added: “That positon is not the best for him [vs Ipswich]. He was fighting with two giants. We will keep looking for solutions. He will have all the help of all the staff and fans. He is a Manchester United boy.”

Man Utd tried a 3-4-3 formation in Amorim’s first match in charge, something that helped him to success during his time at Sporting CP, but the Portuguese coach insists they won’t be sticking to one system.

Amorim continued: “It is not a surprise. These are different things. I have to use the names of the players to explain the situation to you guys. I have explained why we had some problems in the first half. It was not a problem with the players; it was about me [and my ideas].

“I believe we can play in different systems. Sometimes we defended in a 4-4-2 [vs Ipswich]. We have to play in different systems because nowadays teams change their dynamic. I think our structure, the power of this structure, is to change formation in each game.

“It is a different league and it is harder than in Portugal. But I also have experienced players who play in their national teams. Having a lot of games without time to train means it will be difficult for me, but be tougher for them.”

On his first home match in charge against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, Amorim said: “It will be a special time. I just want to win the game. Before the match it will be like a new sensation. After the whistle, it will just be another game.

“We have a lot of games and we are in the beginning of something. We will try to win every game, not just focus on this game and have a clear of idea of how to play.”