Incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed the “only question” he asked INEOS after being approached to replace Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag was sacked following Man Utd‘s 2-1 loss at West Ham last weekend. This defeat left them 14th in the Premier League having only won three of their first nine league games.

Most suspected Ruud van Nistelrooy would lead the team on an interim basis for a prolonged spell as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team identified Ten Hag’s long-term replacement, but they moved quickly to acquire Amorim.

The 39-year-old was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer as he’s done a brilliant job at Sporting Lisbon. Since arriving in 2020, he’s helped them win two Primeira Liga titles and his side has won all ten of their league matches this season.

Talks between Man Utd and Sporting Lisbon were held up by Amorim being contractually obliged to see out a 30-day notice period. However, a compromise was reached and he’ll take charge at Old Trafford on November 11.

READ: Mason Mount set to usurp Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd: The Ruben Amorim winners and losers



Amorim’s appointment was announced on Friday afternoon and Sporting Lisbon were in action in the evening, hosting Estrela da Amadora in the Primeira Liga.

The 2024 leading scorer in Europe – Viktor Gyokeres – netted four goals in Sporting Lisbon’s superb 5-1 win. Speaking post-match, Amorim revealed the “only question” he asked INEOS and the ultimatum they gave him.

“I can’t say a lot. This is the time for people to feel what they have to feel. Let me just explain the situation,” Amorim said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Viktor Gyokeres to Man Utd: Why would he join a ‘doomed project’?

👉 Man Utd given hijack ‘chance’ on one condition as INEOS ‘prepare’ to sign Ruben Amorim’s ‘key’ star

👉 Carragher pinpoints early ‘quick fix’ Amorim can make at Man Utd as he enters ‘different stratosphere’

“The situation is: at the beginning of the season and the president here is to confirm what I’m saying. I had a talk with him and Hugo Viana and I said that whatever happened, this would be my last season with Sporting. The president is here, he can confirm that.

“The season started, we know that we started very well. Then the Manchester United situation came. Manchester United appeared. They paid above the release clause. I never discussed anything with the president about this bargaining. The only question I made was: only to go at the end of the season.

“For three days, I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season. But I was told it was not possible, I was told it was now or never, or Manchester United would go for another option. I had three days to make my decision. The change is radical in my life, but I had three days to make this decision. That’s what I did.

“I have had other opportunities, the president and Hugo Viana can confirm this is not the first or the second time I was asked for by another team. But don’t want another team after Sporting. I wanted that one in Manchester. I want that context. That context allows me to do things my way. It’s just like Sporting. There’s time when I have to take the step forward. It was harder for me than for any Sporting fan, but I had to do this.”