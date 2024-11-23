New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that he has “two positions” for one player he “loves” as he is “perfect” for his “system”.

The 39-year-old head coach is preparing for his first game in charge of Man Utd as his side travel to face Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked after last month’s damaging 2-1 loss against fellow strugglers West Ham.

The highly-rated head coach has a big job at Man Utd as he takes over with them 13th in the Premier League after eleven matches. They are also 13th in the form table.

Amorim has implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation and we are likely to see this for the first time this weekend. Ahead of his first game in charge, he has insisted that Mason Mount is “perfect” for his “system”.

READ: Man Utd: Amorim ‘must avoid three things’ with target set; Neville in ‘nauseating serial whinger’ crew



Man Utd invested around £60m to sign the England international from Premier League rivals Chelsea as he entered the final year of his contract during the 2023 summer transfer window.

So far, the 25-year-old has failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd as he’s been dogged by injuries, though he has been training and could feature against Ipswich on Sunday.

Mount previously shone in a 3-4-3 formation at Chelsea and Amorim thinks the midfielder “should be very happy” about his appointment.

“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me,” Amorim said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘helping’ Man Utd star ‘not good enough’ find ‘new club’ as shock PL suitor emerges

👉 Man Utd ‘just contacted’ PSG for £80m France star to be first Amorim signing

👉 Ruben Amorim backed to revive ‘exposed’ Man Utd star ‘let down’ by Erik ten Hag amid ‘wrong tactics’

“I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he’s trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he’s shown, for example, in Chelsea.

“He played in this system [before], so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

Amorim has also moved to defend the rest of his squad and insisted that being the manager of the Premier League giants is “not impossible”.

“Man United job is not impossible. The club is still big, it is still the best in England and we want to win,” Amorim added.

“I know you don’t believe in these players, but I do. You think it’s not possible, I think it is possible. I believe in them.”