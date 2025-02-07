Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed why he felt he had to offload Marcus Rashford during the winter transfer window.

It was hoped that the appointment of Amorim would give Rashford a much-needed boost as his form dramatically declined after he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Amorim and Rashford did not see eye to eye at the start of the Man Utd head coach’s reign as the forward ‘frustrated’ him for two reasons.

Rashford felt the January transfer window was the right time to leave after he butted heads with Amorim and eventually joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy after missing out on a move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

His exit leaves Man Utd short of options in attacking areas but Amorim has revealed why he felt he had no choice but to get rid of Rashford in January.

“I couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it,” Amorim said.

READ: Big Weekend: Birmingham v Newcastle, Rashford, Man United, Slot, Madrid Derby



“Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.

“I wish the best to Rashford and to [Villa manager] Unai Emery, and they can connect because he’s a very good player.”

When asked whether Rashford told him he disagreed with his ideas about football, Amorim answered: “You know, like me, that it’s not the way that occurs.

“It’s something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It’s quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches.

“The important thing is that I’m here saying that was my decision, like Ty [Malacia] and Antony was my decision to do these loans, and to keep some players even without any transfers.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘facing first doubts’ at Man Utd as ‘methods’ create ‘complicated atmosphere’

👉 Ranking Premier League clubs by how much they should give a damn about the FA Cup

👉 Man Utd: Pundit picks out ‘major issue’ for Ruben Amorim amid concerns with two stars

Amorim was also asked whether Rashford has any chance of a return in the summer. In response, he insisted he’s fully focused on this season as everyone at United is “fighting for our jobs until the summer”.

Amorim has also claimed that it was his “decision” not to make more signings during the winter window.

“We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that,” Amorim continued.

“What I feel is that the club is taking its time. We know the urgency of the moment of the team (but) everybody here does not want to make the same mistakes of the past.

“In the summer we will see but like I said we are being really careful with transfers because we did some mistakes in the past.”