Man Utd: Amorim reveals transfer ‘idea’ in Mainoo, Rashford update as they must ‘improve’ two areas

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided an update on Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford amid reports linking them with a move elsewhere.

There is expected to be a huge overhaul at Man Utd this year as new head coach Amorim looks to put his stamp on their squad.

Amorim inherited a mess at United and he’s endured a difficult first couple of months at Old Trafford. They are currently only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Red Devils need upgrades in various positions, but Amorim has a ‘tight’ budget. This could force them to sanction several pure profit sales amid reports suggesting Mainoo and Rashford could be sold.

Commenting on United’s transfer situation, Amorim admitted they “need to improve” two areas and claimed Mainoo and Rashford have a future at Old Trafford.

“We need to improve recruitment, so that when we are targeting players we are sure they can cope with the demands,” Amorim said.

READ: Manchester United induce sleep again despite Sky’s ’embarrassing exaggeration’ – the football week on TV



“Also, we have to improve our academy. Young kids that feel the club in the right way and do some business to have money to invest in the team.

“Our idea is always to keep the best players and to build for this club, but I am really happy and like our players, especially the guys from the academy.”

When asked whether Mainoo and Rashford have a future at Man Utd, he added: “Yeah, my players are always my favourites so I want to keep my players. It is a special moment in this club, it is a hard moment but I am really happy Kobbie is improving.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford transfer: Arsenal make shock £21m ‘phone call’ bid to beat Milan, Spurs to Man Utd star

👉 Man Utd transfer: Huge boost as £58.6m Gyokeres ‘agreement’ reached amid Bayern ‘hijack’ reports

👉 Man Utd receive Mainoo replacement offer with his exit ‘stance’ dependent on one condition

Man Utd face Arsenal in the FA Cup at the Emirates on Sunday. Amorim remained coy when asked what his priority is this season and offered his perspective on squad rotation.

“In this moment I am living day by day. What I am thinking is we have one week without any game, we had a day off and we could work with the team a bit,” Amorim continued.

“We have to play the best team and win and follow the last performance. I am not thinking in that way because we are in a difficult moment.

“My focus is more in our week. In the cup you never know. Sometimes it is better to win this kind of game and then you have less time to rest. We just want to win this game and then we will think about the next one.”

On rotating his team, he said: “I think we rotated more in the parts where we were trying to find out what kind of players we have and then a lot of players were returning from injuries and we were rotating less.

“I look at some players in the positions and try and put some fresh legs. Now we have time to train a little bit more and work on set pieces. We suffered a lot in the last game, so we will see. I don’t rotate because I want to rotate. I am trying to find out the best solutions for each game.”