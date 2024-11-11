Man Utd boss Amorim reveals Van Nistelrooy ‘talks’ as he decides future of club ‘legend’

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has revealed that he will hold talks with “legend” Ruud van Nistelrooy on Monday about his future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag in late October after the Dutchman oversaw a terrible start to the season for Man Utd.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe moved quickly to appoint Amorim as their new manager just a few days later with a statement confirming that he will start work on Monday November 11.

Man Utd’s form has improved under interim boss Van Nistelrooy with the Dutchman guiding the Red Devils to three wins over Leicester City (twice) and PAOK, while he also managed a respectable draw against Chelsea.

The Red Devils remain 13th in the Premier League table and Amorim has his work cut out to turn Man Utd into a side who can compete at the top end of the English top flight.

With Amorim looking to bring some of his coaching staff with him to Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy’s future remains uncertain – but the new Man Utd boss has revealed he will have talks with the Dutchman on Monday.

On Van Nistelrooy, Amorim told reporters: “About a legend of the club. He did a great job. I have to talk with him tomorrow (Monday).

“Then I will explain everything. I am very clear and I will tell you like it is. Let’s wait until tomorrow.”

Speaking after their 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League over the weekend, Van Nistelrooy insists the “only way is up” for Man Utd.

Van Nistelrooy said: “What we try to do is obviously try to stabilise, after a very difficult, emotional period. You want to get the players performing at their best, so a lot of communication and training sessions, to get the right feeling across to them.

“It’s about believing in themselves and, look, the only way is up. It’s where we want to go, as a club and as a team, to get results going and build on it.”