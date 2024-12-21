Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named two Manchester United stars who have been made “available” for transfer heading into the winter window.

Amorim took over at Man Utd earlier this month following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and has endured a difficult start at Old Trafford.

The Man Utd head coach has come across well and rightly earned praise for his handling of the Marcus Rashford situation.

However, he has four wins, one draw and three defeats in his eight matches in charge across all competitions. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek and sit six points adrift of the Champions League places in 13th.

A big overhaul is expected at Man Utd in 2025 and Romano has confirmed that Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are “available” for a transfer in January.

The two players are about to enter the final six months of their contract and Romano also claims they do not have any “concrete” exit options at the moment.

“Eriksen and Lindelof are available for the January market, but at the moment there’s still nothing concrete,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“For sure both are players who could be available in January.”

Amorim has also revealed what Man Utd need to fix quickest ahead of their Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I think we are improving near the opponents’ box,” Amorim said.

“We had some games that we are near the box, but without a real threat.

“You could see different things today and you can see that we can shoot. We are near the goal and you feel it. You really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team.

“I feel that our team is faster, are pressing more, the physicality is improving, the understanding of the game, and you can see it by the controlling of the game and you see it more.

“Especially in this game, but also in the last game. We understand more [about] the position and the movement that we should do.

“So, there are a lot of things but, today, it’s hard to think of the good things. We are out. Let’s focus on the next competition.”

On Antony, he added: “He needs more confidence. If you remember Antony and I played against him in Ajax. He lacks a little bit of confidence to go to one against one so he will improve.

“But he’s working really hard and he’s trying in displaying more inside than outside, especially in this game. And he just has to do that, to work really hard and I will happily help him to be a better player.”