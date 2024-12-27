Man Utd: Ruben Amorim responds to sack ‘danger’, hints at plan to ‘improve team’ if he ‘survives’

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has responded to suggestions he is already in “danger” at Old Trafford, admitting he needs to “survive”.

Amorim had his tenth game in charge of Man Utd on Boxing Day as his side suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against Wolves at Molineux.

The 39-year-old had a decent start at Man Utd and there were even positives from the loss against Arsenal, but they have lost three games in a row across all competitions.

Their poor form leaves them just eight points clear of the relegation zone. After 18 matches, they sit 14th in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will look to return to winning ways on Monday night when they host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ahead of this match, Amorim accepted that he could already be at risk of being sacked and he’s “quite comfortable” with the position he’s in.

“The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable, and I know the reason that I’m that I’m in,” Amorim said.

READ: Former Man Utd winger slams Amorim, names alternative manager INEOS should’ve appointed



“I know that if we don’t win, regardless, if they pay the buyout [for me] or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that I like that because that is the job, so I understand the question.

“You can argue that I have been here one month and I’ve had four training [sessions], but we are not winning. That is the reality and I’m quite comfortable with that.”

When asked if he’d have preferred to wait until the summer to take over, Amorim responded: “There’s no point talking or thinking about that. I’m here and have to focus on the job.

“It’s part of football to have these difficult moments. I already knew it was going to be tough. You expect to win more games, to have players with more confidence to sell the idea and to work and improve things.

“At this moment it’s really hard. We have to survive to have time and then to improve the team.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd sent me to sleep; it’s no Lowland League – the football week in TV

👉 Man Utd: Amorim ‘completely blanked’ one star at Wolves after ‘sending strong message’

👉 Man Utd: INEOS consider U-turn as Berrada ‘begins process’ with ‘appalling’ Ratcliffe slammed

Amorim has also commented on how he’s trying to find a solution for Man Utd’s struggles from set pieces.

“No, what I’m saying is that if set pieces are becoming so important, you can do everything,” Amorim added.

“So we have to learn it and I have to do the same thing, even with the small guys. We just have to copy and do the same thing in not trying to change the rules. Just use the rules to score goals.”

He continued: “I would not dare to ask anything of our fans. They give us everything: a full stadium, they’re always supporting, clapping loss after loss.

“I just want to give something to the fans, not ask something of them.”