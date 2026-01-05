‘Good riddance’ – Amorim ‘made the club worse’ as Man Utd ‘felt they had no choice’

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim made the Red Devils “worse” during his time at Old Trafford, according to former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein was the first to reveal that Man Utd have made the choice to sack Amorim on Monday after his rant against the hierarchy on Sunday.

Man Utd were sixth in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday but the Red Devils are still just four points off 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

And the Red Devils later confirmed Amorim had left the club in a statement, which read: ‘Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

‘Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

‘With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

READ: Who will be the next Man Utd manager?

‘The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

‘Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.’

Former Premier League midfielder O’Hara had little sympathy for Amorim as he wasn’t “good enough to be the Man Utd manager”.

O’Hara said on Sky Sports: “He isn’t good enough. It’s as simple as that.

“Man Utd fans will be upset because it’s another manager that’s got the sack, so it’s turmoil, turning the page and starting again.

“Good riddance. He isn’t good enough to be the Man Utd manager.

“They stuck with him because they thought they’d give him a chance and they need to give managers time, but the stats don’t lie.

“Man Utd have not been good enough since he’s come in – he made the club worse.

“He came about with all this spiel about how he wanted to play and his philosophy and where he wanted to take the club, changing the culture. When you come in, you’ve got to prove you’re a good enough manager – and he’s proven he isn’t.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Four reasons why Man Utd have sacked Amorim as Rooney slams ‘confusing’ rant

* Which players have forced the most Premier League manager sackings by scoring?

* Ruben Amorim becomes first Premier League manager ever sacked for Farke’s ache

Explaining the reasons for Man Utd sacking Amorim, journalist Rob Dorsett told Sky Sports: “Sky Sports News understands Ruben Amorim’s emotional and inconsistent behaviour was a key part of the decision to sack him.

“Manchester United wanted stability and structure when they appointed him, which he brought in the early part of his reign, but a refusal to adapt and evolve his system led to the breakdown in confidence in the head coach.

“Amorim had a scheduled meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Friday, where the team’s tactical approach was discussed in detail.

“Sky Sports News have been told United’s bosses felt Amorim’s response at that meeting was very negative and emotional.

“This was not a sacking based around Amorim’s preference for 3-4-3. Rather, it was on the basis of what United saw as the head coach’s refusal to adapt his tactics to differing circumstances and the evolution of the team.

“It was not the result of differences in opinion over the January transfer window, although the two sides didn’t see eye to eye on whether to strengthen now.

“Sources point out that club has spent approximately £250m on new signings since Amorim arrived, and he knew the plan was always to strengthen the central midfield in the summer. The attempt to sign Antoine Semenyo was opportunistic, because he has been a long term target of the club, but that would never be allowed to jeopardise the summer plans.

“United’s bosses feel the team are still well-placed to secure a European place, and so because of the negativity of the head coach, particularly with repeated emotional statements in the media, they felt his position had become untenable. The overriding feeling was that, whilst the bosses believe in this group of players, they didn’t feel the head coach shared their optimism.

“The agreement when Amorim joined was to have a plan for stability and then evolve the team and tactics, but United feel he failed to implement that.

“After a poor run of results, the heated meeting with Jason Wilcox, and Amorim’s repeatedly negative comments to the media, change was inevitable.

“United didn’t want to change manager again, but felt they had no choice.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd post-Ferguson managers ranked: Amorim lands bottom after shambolic 14-month reign