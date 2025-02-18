Man Utd players ‘beginning to lose faith’ in Amorim as ‘disaffected group’ point to individuals

The players at Man Utd are ‘beginning to lose faith’ in Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim after a terrible run of form, according to reports.

Man Utd are having an awful season with Amorim replacing sacked Erik ten Hag in November in the hope of turning things around at Old Trafford.

However, performances and results are now worse under Amorim than when he came in with the Red Devils winning just four of his first 14 Premier League games in charge.

Man Utd sit 15th in the Premier League after 25 matches with just 12 points separating the Red Devils and the relegation zone, although going down remains very unlikely.

Amorim has attempted to implement his own philosophy, style of play and formation with little success and now the Daily Mail claims that his players are ‘beginning to lose faith’ as the Man Utd boss refuses to be flexible.

The Daily Mail report:

‘The message from Amorim remained clear: he will not compromise on his football principles, even faced with United’s worst record after 25 games of a league season since the club were relegated in 1974. ‘While he refuses to flinch, however, some players are beginning to lose faith in Amorim’s system as results and performances continue to suffer. The 40-year-old may still have their support, but confidence in his methods is inevitably starting to ebb. ‘It is understood the disaffected group believe that even when United win, it is largely down to individual moments of quality or good fortune rather than a tactical triumph. ‘Ruben Amorim’s message remains clear – he will not flinch on his principles at Man United. ‘Amorim is faced with United’s worst record after 25 games of a league season since the club were relegated in 1974, with his Red Devils languishing in 15th after defeat against Tottenham.’ ‘The feeling is, “We got away with one but we might not be so lucky next time”, one dressing-room source tells Mail Sport.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann thinks Amorim will “be out of the job” unless he changes the way his team are currently playing.

Hamann told Prime Casino: “He’s got to do what he thinks is best for the team. If he thinks the way they play is best for the team, moving forward, then he’s got to do it. He’s there to make the decisions to the best of his knowledge. The thing with him is now, if things stay as they are, 15th in the league, I think it’ll be very hard to keep him in the summer.

“He knows he’s got to try to get results somehow from now till the end of the season, because otherwise he’ll be out of the job.

“Maybe he says, I’ll try something different tactically. If it works, it works. If not, I’ll move on.

“If things don’t improve and progress in the next 2-3 months, I think it will be very tough to start a new season. There was a situation with Ten Hag where he was under pressure for a long time and then, as I said, he wins the FA Cup and that gives him another few months.

“I’m not sure this is the way forward or the way Man United should move forward. Because if things don’t improve, you go into the next season and you need to try to create – as Klopp said when he came to Liverpool – a situation where you turn from doubters to believers.

“You’ve got to have the feeling even as a fan. This season, we’re going to improve. We see where it’s going to take us. Because if they carry on next season, as they do now, they’ll go into the season thinking, well, if we finish in the top half, we’ve done all right.

“And obviously this is not the standard United set for the last 30 or 40 years.”