Amorim decides Man Utd flop’s time is ‘definitely up’; Romano makes Wharton ‘proposal’ claim

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim and the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided that Jadon Sancho’s time at the club is “definitely up”, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Sancho to go on his third loan since joining Man Utd in 2021 with Aston Villa taking him on a temporary deal in the summer.

Loan spells at Dortmund and Chelsea in recent years did nothing to persuade a club to purchase Sancho with the Man Utd winger’s huge wages a big stumbling block.

Man Utd now have the option of taking up their option on Sancho, which will see them cover his wages for another year in the hope someone buys him in the summer, or lose him on a free transfer in 2026.

And Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Man Utd would prefer to let him leave and cut their losses than cover his salary for another 12 months.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think they’ve upped the possibility of just cutting their losses on Sancho, letting him leave on a free transfer rather than activating that clause and sort of protect their asset by giving him an extra year.

“His time at Old Trafford looks like it’s definitely up. He isn’t going to win his place back in Ruben Amorim‘s plans going forward.

“Again, it’s not been the ideal start for him at Aston Villa as well. He’s not started a Premier League game under Unai Emery and failed to impress Emery.

“So it’s a big few months coming up for Jadon Sancho. If he’s not playing regularly, he might not have as many options as he probably thought in the summer.

“If he does become a free agent, United probably don’t want to saddle themselves with his wages, he’s a big earner and in excess of £200,000 a week.”

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been heavily linked to Man Utd and other Premier League clubs but Romano has now revealed that the Eagles are in talks to extend his contract.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “They want to extend this contract. So Palace are on it. They’ve spoken already to his representative several times about this intention they have to give him a new contract. At the same time, let’s see what’s going to happen there, because the boy has been super professional already last summer, when he already had some kind of opportunity if he wanted to go.

“But for Palace, he was untouchable. Also, in the recent months, we had many rumours, and the boy, again, is behaving in a fantastic way. So Palace are super happy with Adam, and Adam is quite happy with Palace. He understands that he’s probably at the best club to develop in this moment for him.

“But then in the summer, you never know, in case there is a big opportunity, a big financial proposal, we have to see what happens. So at the moment, there is this intention from Palace to give him a new contract, but we are not yet at the stage where we say, okay, it’s guaranteed, because it’s still early stages of the conversation.”

In an interview with The Athletic last week, Wharton played down rumours that he has had offers from Man Utd for his services, he said: “I don’t really look into it or think too much about it. There are always rumours floating about on social media. Is it true? Is it not? You tell me.

“My friends, my family, my brothers, everyone will message me and be like, ‘Is it true this club’s interested?’ I’m like, ‘Thanks for telling me because I didn’t know.’

“I don’t know who’s spreading it or who at United is looking at it. I see it and I’m like, ‘OK’, and then I carry on with my day.

“United, the big teams, they’re all linked to 10, 20 different players. If I’m one of 20, then it’s nothing special, so it doesn’t really mean too much. I speak with my agent about planning ahead and possibilities.

“But at the end of the day, it is who’s interested and who’s willing to try and get you and if that becomes the case?

“You can speak about it, but you’ve got to represent that on the pitch and prove that you deserve it.”