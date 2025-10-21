Ruben Amorim has had more success against better opposition.

According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has ‘said yes’ to a £50m transfer as they look to sign one of five targets in January.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market in recent months. In the summer, they spent around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

These signings filled the void left by the departures of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony.

With this, Man Utd appear to be in a stronger position than last season and Sunday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield was their most important victory to date under Amorim.

Still, Man Utd are short in certain positions and they are crying out for a new midfielder after they failed to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton in the summer.

United were priced out of a move for Baleba in the summer as Brighton wanted more than £100m for their prized asset. Despite this, he remains an option heading into the January transfer window, while Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton is another candidate.

READ: Actually, winners Manchester United had a better summer transfer window than losers Liverpool



Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Amorim has ‘said yes’ to a £50m transfer as he looks to reunite with Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand, who is their ‘prime target’.

Hjulmand has a £70m release clause in his current contract, though Man Utd are ‘optimistic’ of signing him for £50m next year.

United are also said to have four more targets in mind, including Wharton, Baleba, Jobe Bellingham and Victor Froholdt.

Man Utd also need to work on contracts in the coming months, with centre-back Harry Maguire among those due to become a free agent in 2026.

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have ‘made a huge decision’ on Maguire, with ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown “expecting them to offer him a new deal”.

“Harry Maguire, as far as United are concerned, is a crucial player,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He sets a standard every time he’s on the pitch, and I know he has his limitations, but who doesn’t?

“His heading ability is so important at the back, because United don’t have other defenders willing to do the dirty work like he does, and it’s a massive threat at the other end.

“If they weren’t already convinced of how important he is, they will be after that display against Liverpool.

“Plus, it’s the stuff he does behind the scenes as well, they’ve got a lot of younger players at the club, especially in defence, and he’s an excellent influence and example for them.

“In terms of his contract situation, I’m expecting them to offer him a new deal and from what I hear, he would be happy to stay if possible.

“It’s something that’s now probably more likely than ever, and it’s hugely important they get it done.”