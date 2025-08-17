Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly ‘sent a clear message’ to one current player ahead of Sunday’s match against Arsenal.

The Red Devils have had a decent summer transfer window as they have overhauled their attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

However, Man Utd have not managed to offload as many unwanted talents as they would have liked in this window, with Marcus Rashford their only major departure.

Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho could be the next out the door amid interest from Chelsea and AS Roma respectively, while Rasmus Hojlund is looking increasingly likely to join United’s bomb squad members in leaving.

Hojlund’s form fell off a cliff after he enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford, as he struggled to do the basics and looked devoid of all confidence during the 2024/25 campaign.

The struggling striker has been heavily linked with an exit this summer and it’s been reported that club chiefs are pushing for him to leave following the arrival of Sesko.

Now, Hojlund’s exit appears to have moved a step closer as The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell revealed on Sunday afternoon that he will not feature against Arsenal in United’s first game of the 2025/26 season.

“Rasmus Hojlund set to be left out of #MUFC squad v Arsenal. Striker has been told he faces a challenge to get minutes this season under Ruben Amorim,” Whitwell said on X.

“Hojlund has said he wants to stay but several clubs interested in signing him.”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, claims “it’s dehttps://www.football365.com/news/premier-league-sack-race-arteta-amorim-nunofinitely over” for Hojlund at Man Utd, with the striker set to “assess his options”.

Romano tweeted: “Rasmus Højlund and Manchester United, it’s definitely over.

“Højlund won’t be part of Man United squad against Arsenal as club sends clear message pushing for his exit.

“United open to permanent and also loan deal, Højlund will assess his options — follows @lauriewhitwell.”

Hojlund’s exit should boost Man Utd’s chances of landing a new midfielder and Romano has named a potential alternative to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

“Man Utd could go for midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting. Obviously, Ruben Amorim knows the player so well. He’s always been appreciated by Amorim, but there are two points,” Romano said.

“Sporting don’t want to sell other top players after losing Viktor Gyokeres this summer. It will be a tough and difficult deal.

“Second point: Manchester United have not started concrete talks with him. They’re informed about the situation because it’s a player who’s always been in their list.

“One of the players they have been following. But they’re not advanced for several reasons, including their focus on Carlos Baleba and because they still want to understand what kind of player they really want to sign.”