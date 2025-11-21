Man Utd boss Amorim confirms Sesko injury ‘not that serious’; rules out positional change for one star

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Benjamin Sesko’s injury is “not that serious” ahead of a busy December schedule.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in five Premier League matches with Amorim winning his first back-to-back league matches during that time.

Amorim was well backed in the summer transfer window with Man Utd spending around £200m on Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Man Utd head coach had a scare when Sesko came off injured against Tottenham in their 2-2 draw before the international break.

When asked about the fitness of Sesko, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, Amorim told a press conference: “It’s not that serious. Have to be careful. In a few weeks, expect to have him.

“Maguire is not ready. Kobbie Mainoo didn’t train today but we hope he will tomorrow.”

Asked when Sesko might return, Amorim added: “More or less at the same time [as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo leave for the Africa Cup of Nations], I don’t want to say for sure but when they are going to the camp I expect to have Ben back.”

On negotiating to allow Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad (Ivory Coast) to stay longer before they leave for Africa Cup of Nations duty: “We have the rules when we will have to release the players. We are trying to have the players a bit longer, but we will see.

“I think it is two weeks before the start [of the tournament on 21 December]. We will try to arrange something with the federation.”

Lisandro Martinez recently returned to training after injury and Amorim was queried on whether the Argentina international could play as a defensive midfielder for Man Utd.

Amorim said: “I can think a smart intelligent football player can play in a lot of positions, but it is not the position for him. In an emergency he can play. I feel Licha is coming close to being able to play. We need to be careful. He is clearly in a better position.”

On whether Luke Shaw can play as a left wing-back, rather than as one of three centre-backs, Amorim continued: “He can play there, it is the load that a player does in that position it is a bit different. He is more prepared to do that. He is a smart player.”

On how he feels after 12 months in the job at Man Utd, Amorim said: “The first thinking was the environment was really different in the Premier League and I was excited in that. Right away, I knew we would struggle in some things, but the feeling was it is the best league in the world, maybe the best club.”