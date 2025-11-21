Man Utd boss Amorim confirms Sesko injury ‘not that serious’; rules out positional change for one star

Joe Williams
Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim is unbeaten in five Premier League matches.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Benjamin Sesko’s injury is “not that serious” ahead of a busy December schedule.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in five Premier League matches with Amorim winning his first back-to-back league matches during that time.

Amorim was well backed in the summer transfer window with Man Utd spending around £200m on Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Man Utd head coach had a scare when Sesko came off injured against Tottenham in their 2-2 draw before the international break.

When asked about the fitness of Sesko, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, Amorim told a press conference: “It’s not that serious. Have to be careful. In a few weeks, expect to have him.

“Maguire is not ready. Kobbie Mainoo didn’t train today but we hope he will tomorrow.”

Asked when Sesko might return, Amorim added: “More or less at the same time [as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo leave for the Africa Cup of Nations], I don’t want to say for sure but when they are going to the camp I expect to have Ben back.”

On negotiating to allow Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad (Ivory Coast) to stay longer before they leave for Africa Cup of Nations duty: “We have the rules when we will have to release the players. We are trying to have the players a bit longer, but we will see.

“I think it is two weeks before the start [of the tournament on 21 December]. We will try to arrange something with the federation.”

Lisandro Martinez recently returned to training after injury and Amorim was queried on whether the Argentina international could play as a defensive midfielder for Man Utd.

Amorim said: “I can think a smart intelligent football player can play in a lot of positions, but it is not the position for him. In an emergency he can play. I feel Licha is coming close to being able to play. We need to be careful. He is clearly in a better position.”

On whether Luke Shaw can play as a left wing-back, rather than as one of three centre-backs, Amorim continued: “He can play there, it is the load that a player does in that position it is a bit different. He is more prepared to do that. He is a smart player.”

On how he feels after 12 months in the job at Man Utd, Amorim said: “The first thinking was the environment was really different in the Premier League and I was excited in that. Right away, I knew we would struggle in some things, but the feeling was it is the best league in the world, maybe the best club.”

