Man Utd: Amorim makes shock Rashford decision as ‘most likely’ transfer hits stumbling block

Marcus Rashford’s ‘most likely’ transfer in January has hit a significant stumbling block with a shock Ruben Amorim decision raising further doubts over the Manchester United star’s future.

Rashford announced his desire for “a new challenge” in a bombshell interview with Henry Winter earlier this month on the back of being dropped for the Manchester derby.

The England international has been criticised for failing to consult with the club or Amorim before that revelation and hasn’t been named in a matchday squad, with the new head coach forced to bat away questions about the forward in nigh on every press conference since.

It was assumed there was no way back, but United’s continuing struggles, heightened by the suspension of captain Bruno Fernandes after his daft sending off against Wolves, means Amorim has made the shock decision to include Rashford in the Red Devils squad for the visit of Newcastle on Monday.

Reintegration back into the squad may well be good news for Rashford, who may otherwise be facing a season without further football as there’s a problem with his ‘most likely’ transfer.

ESPN report that Rashford’s best bet of a transfer is to Saudi Arabia as they suspect the limited interest from European clubs in the summer for his services likely rules out a January offer.

Paris Saint-Germain have been interested in the past but have moved on from signing marquee players like Rashford, and the forward’s £325,000 per week wages is a barrier for them as it will be for the vast majority of clubs on the continent.

That’s not a problem for Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs, but foreign player quotas are.

But the SPL confirmed on Monday that all 18 of its clubs were at their maximum quota of eight foreign players over the age of 21, insisting teams would be required to “terminate contracts, sell players, or deregister squad members” in order to add new players in the winter window.

“The SPL will work closely with clubs and the Financial Sustainability Committee to ensure compliance with league policies and regulations,” a league statement read.

A report in The Telegraph outlines the interest from SPL clubs, but also claims Rashford’s desire to regain his England spot may well rule out the move to Saudi Arabia.

The report states: