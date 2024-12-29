Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is determined to bring Wolves forward Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after losing 2-0 to Wolves on Boxing Day.

Man Utd have only won six of their 18 Premier League matches this campaign and sit a huge 20 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

The January transfer window opens in a couple of days as Amorim hopes that Man Utd board can provide him with reinforcements to help his floundering team.

One player who impressed against the Red Devils on Boxing Day was Wolves attacker Cunha and now reports in Spain claim that Amorim wants to ‘turn [the] Premier League on its head’ with the ‘surprise signing’ of the Brazilian.

Man Utd are ‘preparing a strategic move in the winter transfer market’ for the Premier League star with Amorim making the former Atletico Madrid man his ‘top target’ for January.

Amorim sees Cunha ‘as the key piece to reinforce’ his side with the Man Utd boss now ‘looking for players who not only provide goals, but also dynamism, versatility and tactical adaptability’.

Man Utd are ‘willing to lead the race to get his services’ and their ‘offer could be around a considerable figure, possibly close to 60-70 million euros’.

Cunha is ‘an absolute priority for the winter transfer market’ for Amorim and the Man Utd boss sees the Brazilian ‘as a central piece of the long-term project at Old Trafford’.

There are a number of players who could depart in the January transfer window and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Christian Eriksen is one player who will definitely leave soon.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “The situation is quite similar also for Christian Eriksen. Manchester United have already decided internally that his contract will not be extended and that the Danish midfielder will leave on a free transfer in the summer – only a good proposal could change the story and see him leave in January.

“Real Betis were keen on signing Eriksen at the end of the summer window, but they were not able to agree on terms on both club and player side. In case a good club appears with a good proposal for the player, United could be open to facilitating his exit and move on from a signing strongly wanted by previous manager Erik ten Hag. However, Amorim’s vision goes in a different direction, as he wants intensity everywhere, especially in the midfield.

“Despite links with a potential exit, Man United are not looking at solutions for Lisandro Martinez or Andre Onana – at least for January – and the situation is completely under control with both players and there are no discussions ongoing with any club for this duo.

“Ruben Amorim also remains determined to help Antony to improve and be an important part of his squad for 2025; in this case, a good proposal could open the doors to a January exit for the Brazilian winger but Man United have not received any concrete approach.

“Many links are also in the press about Joshua Zirkzee. The truth is that Italian clubs, especially Juventus where his former coach Thiago Motta is in charge, are closely monitoring his situation at Man United.

“At the moment, United are not entertaining talks from any club for the Dutch striker, and that is an important point to underline. But should this stance change in the next weeks or especially in the summer, the interest from Italy is still there, and Juventus keep thinking of Zirkzee as an ideal target for their project.”