Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim claims it was a “simple” decision for him to pay for staff and their families to attend the Europa League final out of his own pocket.

It was announced earlier this week that the club’s part-owners, INEOS, has offered staff the option to buy two tickets instead of funding their trip to Bilbao, as was the norm for major finals before they took over football operations.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has led significant cost-cutting measures at United including laying off some 450 staff, and amid fear of further redundancies, Amorim has offered to fund the staff to go to the game next week, claiming it was a “simple thing”.

“The situation is simple,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We know that we have had a lot of things with people leaving and changes in the staff. In this moment, in our club, sometimes it is hard [to know] when to give and when to take.

“It is complicated for the club to start giving to other members of staff. It is a really hard position. That situation was explained and in that moment I could help. It is not going to change my life to help the staff to be there, to be better for the final.

READ MORE: Ranking Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 17 Man Utd f***-ups: 3) Ruben Amorim, 4) Dan Ashworth, 8) Kath Phipps

“All the players had the same reaction. Everyone wants the staff there, their families there. It is hard to manage things in our club, so it is a simple thing.”

United are planning to hold a comically low-rent BBQ in celebration should they beat Spurs and claim the trophy, rather than with an open-top bus parade, but Amorim wouldn’t be drawn on the report.

“Personally for me, I think the Champions League is more important for everything, to prepare the next season,” said the Portuguese. “We are supposed to be in the Champions League; the Europa League here is not enough. This is the best way to get us to the top in a few years.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd players ‘unhappy’ at ‘penny-pinching’ Ratcliffe for Europa League final decision

👉 Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Man Utd signing ‘expected to hit £67m’ as ‘late’ Arsenal hijack fails

Paul Merson labelled the plan not to hold a parade as “arrogance” as they not win another trophy for 15 years.

“The trophies do not come thick and fast,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Man Utd are a million miles off. Enjoy it (trophies) while you can.

“For me, it’s a bit of arrogance. Winning trophies was the past, so enjoy the present. Who says they win another one for 15 years?

“Now they’re going to have a BBQ, think of the fans! They’ll let you know when the parade is on whether it was right to do. Do not leave the fans out because it is about the fans. I would want a parade.

“They could win a trophy and if they win it, they have won more than Arsenal. Arsenal would love to have a parade. It is hard to win trophies, so do not underestimate winning one. It is difficult.”