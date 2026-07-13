Amorim trying to steal Man Utd star he called ‘future of our team’ at Old Trafford

Former Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is hoping to sign Red Devils full-back Noussair Mazraoui for AC Milan this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Amorim in January after a terrible 14-month spell at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick replacing the Portuguese boss in an interim role.

Carrick pushed Man Utd to a third-placed finish and qualification for the Champions League in the final few months of the season, earning him the role on a permanent basis.

There were many underperforming players in Amorim’s side and the new AC Milan head coach is looking to raid his old team for gems this summer.

Amorim has already been linked with a move for Mason Mount, and Morocco international Mazraoui is apparently another player on his summer shortlist.

Speaking about Mazraoui while he was still at Man Utd, Amorim said: “He’s a top player. He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one.

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“He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team. When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball.

“So, Nous, I’m really happy with him.”

‘Amorim appreciates Mazraoui’s qualities’

And now Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Amorim is keen to take the Man Utd defender to Milan – but direct talks between clubs are currently taking place.

Moretto said on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel. “As of now there are no negotiations underway, there’s no direct contact between the clubs.

“But what I can tell you is that certainly Mazraoui, who is 28-years-old and also has a contract expiring in 2028 with an option, is a player highly regarded by Amorim.

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“Let’s see if he is targeted by Milan later in the window. As of today, I’m talking about the manager’s approval of him – Amorim appreciates Mazraoui’s qualities.”

When asked what he would take from his time at United into his new role at AC Milan, Amorim replied: “The first thing is it’s hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain the context of the last adventure.

“It’s hard to say to you every mistake. The only thing I can say is that I learned a lot and I made some mistakes.

“I didn’t have the opportunity, and I’m sorry for that, I didn’t have the opportunity to say something to the Manchester United fans at the moment and I’m really proud to be their coach for a year in that time.

“But now it’s a different history. There are a lot of things that I could do better in the last experience but sometimes it’s like that, you need to learn to find the right spot to reach a different level and that’s my thinking here.

“Everyone learns from their experience. I learned a lot, I did some mistakes I will try to change, there are some thing you will never change but I think I will be a better manager, that’s all.”

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