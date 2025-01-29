Amorim suggests £70m Man Utd star will leave in January as Red Devils ‘bring in athletics guru’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has hinted that Casemiro could leave in the January transfer window as he needs more players “with high intensity”.

The Brazil international arrived at Old Trafford as one of Erik ten Hag’s first signings in a huge £70m deal from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

However, it has not gone to plan for Casemiro at Man Utd with the midfielder struggling to get to grips with Premier League football and has been used sparingly this season.

The Man Utd has made just ten Premier League starts this term with new head coach Amorim using him in the starting XI on just four occasions in all competitions since his arrival.

And there have been rumours that he could leave Old Trafford this month with Italian top-flight side Roma reportedly interested in taking the Brazil international on loan.

However, a report from Italian publication Leggo has insisted that, because of his huge wages, a deal to the Serie A giants is unlikely.

But, in an interview with TNT Sports Mexico, Amorim has hinted that Casemiro could be on the move this month as Man Utd eye more “players with high instensity.

When asked why Casemiro has not been selected for a while, Amorim said: “Sometimes it’s a system fit – sometimes it’s the player’s [form].

“We know that Casemiro nowadays has other qualities. He’s intelligent, understands the game and knows where the ball is going to be.

“But, we are in a league where there is a big intensity difference. Therefore I feel our team needs players with high intensity and sometimes we don’t have them.

“We all know Casemiro’s qualities and everything he has won, so I have nothing to add to that. It’s just a selection choice.”

The Times now claim that Man Utd are ‘tapping into the expertise of one of the world’s leading athletics coaches, who is working with Old Trafford staff as a consultant’.

The report adds: