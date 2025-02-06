Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that he’s “taken a risk” since joining the Premier League giants and he wants “more” from three players.

Amorim left Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd towards the end of 2024 and has endured a rough start at Old Trafford.

Under the 39-year-old, the Red Devils have eight wins in their last 19 matches in all competitions as they are 14th in the Premier League form table.

United’s head coach has faced difficulties while implementing his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd and their inactivity in the winter transfer window has added to his woes.

Man Utd only made one major signing as they bought left wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A outfit for around £25m. They have also snatched 18-year-old Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

Ahead of United’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City on Friday night, Amorim has claimed he decided to “take the risk” of not making loads of signings in January.

“We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that,” Amorim said.

“I’m not naive, I said that many times, this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation.

“I know when I chose this profession that you have the risk of results and I knew when I came here I look at the schedule.

“I look at the team, my decision changing everything in the middle of the season without new signings is a danger for a coach, but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end it’s going to pay off.”

On his forward options, he added: “We have to find players to play in different positions, you can see the way we play it’s going to take time and not solve all the problems, we have many shots inside the box and catch one player.

“Amad [Diallo] can score more, Bruno [Fernandes] can score more, Kobbie Mainoo can score more playing in that position on the pitch. We have to improve as a team, we have a little bit of time.”

Amorim has also revealed whether Dorgu and/or Heaven will feature against Leicester City on Friday night.

“We’ll see [regarding Patrick Dorgu and/or Ayden Heaven playing against Leicester City], you guys have to wait until tomorrow but they are ready to play and are two more solutions in this moment,” Amorim continued.

When reflecting on United’s work during the January window, he said: “What I feel is that the club is taking its time.

“We know the urgency of the moment of the team, everybody here doesn’t want to make the same mistakes of the past, in the summer we will see but like I said we are being really careful with transfers because we made some mistakes in the past.”