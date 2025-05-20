How Amorim was ‘talked out’ of shock Man Utd ‘resignation’ after home defeat to Brighton

Ruben Amorim was talked out of resigning at Old Trafford earlier this year.

A report reveals how Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim was ‘talked out’ of handing in his resignation after a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton in January.

The Red Devils have been having a terrible season in the Premier League with the Red Devils winning just ten of their 36 matches.

Only four sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this term with Amorim’s side going down as the worst Red Devils side to play in the Premier League era.

Their latest 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Friday night meant that Man Utd remain in 16th position with just two matches of the season left to play.

Incredibly, the Red Devils can still qualify for the Champions League if they beat Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of his side’s clash against Chelsea, Amorim admitted that beating Spurs this week would not hide the embarrassment of their performance in the Premier League.

Amorim told Sky Sports on Friday: “I am embarrassed that in 25 games, we have won six. Something is wrong with the way we are playing football.’

“Sometimes it is not about the way we play tactically, it is the way we face competition and suffer. When we get mad about losing.

“Everything we have been through, I have a clear picture and a clear feeling of what this team needs to be so much better. It is not just on the pitch, it is outside the pitch. We have all the conditions to be better.”

Amorim added: “There are some things we cannot change in summer, the feeling in the club and the way we see it. The feeling that we cannot lose a match. We have to change that and not think about transfers.

“That is more profound than changing people. We are doing that but people cannot see that. The way we work and the behaviour we have in the club. The things we cannot see, we are working on it.

“We need to forget about the final and need to be better against Chelsea.”

And now ESPN claim that while in charge of Man Utd the club’s hierarchy have ‘had to manage the manager to reassure him that he will have the backing to turn the club around.’

Despite wanting to see out the season at Sporting CP, Man Utd were insistent and Amorim ‘moved earlier than he had wished’ and his ‘worst fears have since been borne out’.

The report adds: ‘Several sources have told ESPN that Amorim had become so disenchanted with life at United in January (after a run of one win in eight games culminated in a 3-1 home defeat by Brighton) that he was prepared to resign but was talked out of the idea by associates.’

Despite there being ‘no formal move to quit’ but the Portuguese head coach ‘he had to be reassured by senior figures at the club, including CEO Omar Berrada, that he would be backed to turn the team’s fortunes around.’

