Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly told his friends that he ‘regrets taking’ the job at Old Trafford after his disastrous start at the club.

The Red Devils have been terrible this season with Erik ten Hag sacked at the end of October and replaced by Amorim, who was manager of Sporting CP at the time.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League table after 27 matches with the Red Devils also knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Fulham on penalties.

Amorim, whose side have only won five of their first 16 Premier League matches under the Portuguese head coach, has struggled to get his players to adapt to his playing style, system and philosophy.

The Man Utd boss was only given Patrick Dorgu as a January transfer window signing and Amorim will be hoping he can last until the next transfer market.

And now Football Insider claims that former Sporting CP boss Amorim ‘has told friends he thinks he made a mistake taking the job at Old Trafford’.

The report adds: ‘The Portuguese boss, 40, feels he should have waited until this summer at least – and should not have succumbed to the ‘now-or-never’ ultimatum issued to him by United chiefs.’

Sources also told Football Insider that Amorim was ‘personally shocked by how bad the players are’ and ‘thought they were much better’ before taking on the job at Man Utd.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – thinks Amorim is “destroying the morale in the dressing room”.

Brown told Football Insider: “He comes out with some statements that would be better left unsaid. It’s his way of going about things, but I think it shows his lack of experience in England and in the Premier League.

“Making those types of statements usually comes back to bite you. He might think it’s ‘the worst team in Man United history’ but he can’t say that. It’s destroying the morale in the dressing room.

“For the players to hear that – it’s not going to do them any good. He’s made some ridiculous statements, in my judgement, which really don’t do him any favours.

“Now, he comes out saying if he knew what the problems were, he’d fix them. It’s his job to know what the problems are. He’s managed about 20 games since he came in – that should be more than enough time to establish what issues you’ve got.

“There are serious questions being asked which, as of yet, he’s failed to answer. I’ve got nothing against Amorim, I’m sure he’s a good person and a good coach, but he’s now learning a lot about Manchester United.”

