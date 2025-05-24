Man Utd: Amorim tells £59m star ‘to find a new club’ after ‘informing squad’ about his own future

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho looks dejected after losing the Europa League final

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has told Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club, while also informing the squad he will remain in charge next season, according to a report.

This season, Garnacho has been one of United’s most used players, making 58 appearances across all competitions and featuring in 36 of the 37 Premier League games.

Since joining the club’s academy from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, the winger has made 144 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.

Despite his extensive playing time, Garnacho looks set to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Napoli made an approach for Garnacho in January, but United rejected the offer. Chelsea have also been linked with a move.

Previous reports stated that United wanted at least €70million (£58.7m) for the 20-year-old, but that price tag is expected to drop this summer, with Chelsea still among the clubs interested.

The situation gained fresh momentum after Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, Amorim confirmed to his players that he will remain manager next season but told Garnacho ‘to find a new club’.

Sources close to the club revealed that ‘Amorim players at the club’s Carrington training ground on Saturday to inform them of his own plans, and, in front of the group, of those for Garnacho’.

Garnacho’s frustration with Amorim surfaced publicly after being limited to a 20-minute cameo in the Europa League final against Spurs.

Following the match, Garnacho told reporters he would “see what happens” after the summer break.

“It’s hard for everyone. The season was s***, both now losing the final tonight, and in the league, where we didn’t beat anyone, that’s the truth,” Garnacho said.

“Up until the final, I’ve played every round, and today to play 20 minutes… I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens after.”

His brother Roberto also criticized Amorim on social media, accusing the manager of “thrown under the bus” by not starting him in Wednesday’s final.

Garnacho’s relationship with Amorim has had ups and downs. He was dropped alongside Marcus Rashford for the Manchester derby in December but later regained some trust.

The club reportedly considered selling him and fellow academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo in January to help comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Garnacho is ‘expected to leave’ United during the summer window.

He wrote on X: ‘Alejandro Garnacho, expected to leave Man United in case of good proposal for both parties as reported on Thursday.

‘United are open to selling certain players also to finance new signings; Garnacho is one of them. The winger attracted interest in January, race open again.’

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs added: ‘Alejandro Garnacho remains a possibility for #CFC (Chelsea), who also appreciate Jamie Gittens and Nico Williams.

‘Napoli still keen, but also in talks for Georgi Sudakov, who is a similar profile. They bid €50m for Garnacho in January. Manchester United wanted €70m+ back then. Price expected to drop this summer.’

Elsewhere, club captain Bruno Fernandes is also attracting interest, particularly from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Fernandes suggested after the Europa League final that he is open to leaving if the club decides to “cash in” on him.

