Amorim tipped to replace two Man Utd stars in January as forward’s impact has been ‘exaggerated’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has been tipped to replace two players in January, while Matheus Cunha’s impact on the team has been “exaggerated”.

The Red Devils took their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches on Saturday as they held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in north London.

Man Utd have been on the up in recent weeks after a inconsistent start to the new season and now there are rumours that Amorim could be afforded some new signings in the winter transfer window in order to consolidate their place towards the top of the table.

Former Liverpool and Coventry midfielder David Thompson insists that left wing-back is one of the first areas to address after being unimpressed by Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot.

Thompson told Stadium Astro: “I thought Patrick Dorgu did okay today and was a bit unfortunate to come off. Judging by his reaction he was really disappointed to come off as well.

“He works hard but his end-product needs improving, he needs to lift his head up in the final third.

“There’s potential there but I think going forward United will have to improve in that area.

“I prefer Dorgu over Dalot in that position, Dorgu can do a job for now, I think he’s a better player than Dalot.

“That position requires a lot of maturity but also legs so it’s quite a conundrum. That’s the system Amorim wants to play.

“Luke Shaw used to have the athleticism to play there but the injuries do take a toll on you.

“But you can get that back and they’re only playing once a week because they’re not in Europe so he potentially could be the problem-solver.”

When asked whether Man Utd need to invest in a new left-wing-back in January, Thompson replied: “100 per cent.”

Former Tottenham defender Gary Stevens insists that position is “hugely important” to the way Amorim likes to play.

Stevens added: “Dorgu is possibly more athletic and energetic but I would go the other way and go with Dalot for now. That’s just a personal preference from what I’ve seen.

“That position is hugely important for Amorim. You have to make lots of decisions in that position on when to advance and give the team that additional width or stick.

“Luke Shaw has the experience to play there but maybe not the athleticism for that role.”

Man Utd have been better in attack this season but former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino insists that Cunha hasn’t been as impressive as some would have you believe.

Cascarino told talkSPORT: “Matheus Cunha, there’s been an exaggeration of how well he’s done at Manchester United.

“He hasn’t done that well, Yes, he’s done OK and if he can get back to what he was at Wolves he’ll be a good signing.

“But look at his goals for. He’s got one in the games he’s played. I’m still not sure he’ll ever reach the level he was at Wolves because he carries the ball from the halfway line to the 18-yard box and does it well and brings the team up the pitch but he was a lot more than that at Wolves.

“He had a goal one in every two games at Wolves. Also, Man Utd are suffering because they’ve had to change the dynamics of Bruno Fernandes so it’s come at a little bit of price for Manchester United.”