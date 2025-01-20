Man Utd tipped to sign Saudi Pro League striker after expert reveals what he’s ‘heard’

Man Utd have been tipped to sign former Brentford striker Ivan Toney from the Saudi Pro League by transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have had a season to forget in the Premier League this term with a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton seeing Ruben Amorim’s side remain in 13th place in the table.

Amorim has won just three of his first 11 Premier League matches in charge with Man Utd not improving in terms of league placing since the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Two promising performances against Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this month gave fans hope that things might be turning around under Amorim but their displays against Southampton – which they won 3-1 – and Brighton have deflated the supporters’ enthusiasm.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with the Red Devils scoring just 27 times in 22 matches.

That has highlighted the need for a new striker with Marcus Rashford – who has openly admitted he’s ready to leave Old Trafford, summer signing Joshua Zirkzee and young striker Rasmus Hojlund not providing enough goals.

And now Man Utd have been linked with moves for numerous forwards as the Red Devils look to help provide Amorim with the tools he needs to turn around results at Old Trafford.

Toney, who was linked to Man Utd before he left Brentford, has scored nine goals in 19 matches in all competitions for Saudi Pro League Al-Ahli since joining in the summer and former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs reckons a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Jacobs told The Stretford Paddock: “I would still just keep, in the back pocket if you like, an eye on Ivan Toney.

“That’s because we know that Manchester United have looked [at him] in the past. There’s nothing to suggest yet that Toney’s chapter in Saudi is going to come to an end, and I certainly wouldn’t want to fuel belief that Manchester United are active on it yet.

“But I hear from a lot of sources that come the summer or maybe even January 2026 that the Toney situation is going to be one to watch.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara insists Man Utd should replace wantaway Rashford with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Marcus Rashford needs to leave Manchester United. I think his time is up at the club. If they can, they should bring in Viktor Gyokeres to replace him – he could be a great player for them. I think they also need to sign a box-to-box midfielder – someone with an engine who can contribute in both halves.

“Although they’ve begun to show signs of a good side, I still think they need reinforcements; they need to recruit players who suit the system Ruben Amorim wants to play. The problem with Gyokeres now is that every club in Europe wants him, and if you put yourself in his position, would you rather move to a club like Bayern Munich, or Man United where there’s no guarantee you’ll win trophies?

“It’ll definitely help that he’s played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, but whether that’s enough to convince him to move to United, I’m not sure.”