Ruben Amorim told to drop Man Utd ‘liability at both ends’ ahead of Brighton match

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks Ruben Amorim should drop Diogo Dalot with the defender a “liability at both ends”.

The Red Devils camp are in a positive mood after Amorim finally won his first back-to-back Premier League matches since arriving at Old Trafford almost a year ago.

Man Utd beat Sunderland and defending champions Liverpool to lift themselves up to ninth in the Premier League table after Amorim had come under lots of pressure.

Fans will be hoping that Amorim’s side can now go on a consistent run of good results with the Portuguese head coach only gaining 40 points from 35 matches.

There are still doubts over some of the players in the Red Devils’ starting XI and former Man Utd defender Parker reckons Dalot should come out of the team for Noussair Mazraoui.

Parker told iGamingNuts: “I’m a believer in continuity, but I just wonder if the team’s a little bit static. Because I look at Dalot, does he go with Dalot again after his performance in that game? I would say no.

READ: £104m duo join Man United’s ridiculous £441m shortlist – but which links are real?

“I saw Noussair Mazraoui sitting on the bench. I’d get Mazraoui just for his energy levels as well and the fact that he’s good defensively, he’s better defensively and he’s better when he gets in the attacking third, which would be on a more consistent basis because United are the home side so you’d expect your wing-back to be able to get forward.

“Diallo will get forward from that position, but if it was on the other side, if you looked at Dalot, he never contributed anything at both ends of the field.

“He was a little bit of a liability at both ends. So that’s what the manager’s got to make his mind up about what he’s going to do.”

On Brighton’s threats ahead of their trip to face Man Utd at Old Trafford on Saturday, Parker added: “For me, that’s how he’s going to get something from the game, get his most athletic players out there.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Brentford v Liverpool, Man United, Eberechi Eze, Thomas Frank, El Clasico

👉 Merson tells Amorim to ‘bench’ Man Utd star vs Brighton as Shearer makes same prediction

👉 Amorim agrees to sell Man Utd ‘imposter’ as Everton join West Ham in making ‘contact’

“Just to be able to have the legwork and the desire to want to run forward and back. Because of the fact that Brighton haven’t got a static midfield like Liverpool and like Arsenal.

“The two games where they’ve played best this season have been against static midfield players that don’t run off the ball forward and running behind.

“So, that suits Manchester United. Brighton play different. They move the ball, they’re more productive with the ball.

“They’ve got forwards who will run in and out. They’ve got full-backs who will run forwards, so this is that this is a more difficult game than what it was against Liverpool.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd told they need to replace summer recruit already with Amorim ‘sheltering’ one player