New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been encouraged by Emmanuel Petit to sign Christopher Nkunku from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag and has a big job at Man Utd, who are 13th in the Premier League after eleven matches.

The 39-year-old could push INEOS to make signings in January, but it has been reported that he won’t have many funds to work with during the winter window.

Chelsea forward Nkunku is one player who has been linked with Man Utd as he’s barely featured in the Premier League this season.

The Blues paid around £52m to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig during the 2023 summer transfer window and he missed most of his debut season with a serious knee injury.

Under head coach Enzo Maresca, Nkunku has shone in domestic cup competitions and Europe this season as he has ten goals in 17 appearances. Despite this, he has just one Premier League start.

READ: Manchester United fans *should* be giddy over Amorim – but Liverpool supporter has warning



A recent report claimed Man Utd are planning to sign Nkunku, who is ‘attracted’ by the move and ‘unhappy’ with his situation at Chelsea.

Petit thinks Nkunku is an “intelligent player” and would make a “big impact” for Man Utd under Amorim.

“Ruben Amorim has a clear philosophy and knows exactly what he wants from his players,” Petit said.

“He has an identity and he wants intelligent players – Christopher Nkunku is one of those.

“In terms of how he links up with strikers and wingers, he could have a big impact at Old Trafford if Chelsea decide to sell. Looking at the dressing room at Manchester United, he could make a big difference.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Dream’ Amorim signing at Man Utd demands £10m signing-on fee to move to Old Trafford

👉 Guardiola contract ignored as more digs at Rashford take back-page precedent

👉 INEOS, Man Utd hierarchy ‘locked in blame game’ over £205m ‘shambles’

Earlier this week, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara urged Nkunku to stop “moaning” and “deal with it” so he can earn a spot in Maresca’s team.

O’Hara said: “Chelsea should absolutely not be selling Christopher Nkunku,

“He’s a top player and they can’t be getting rid of him in January. I don’t know what he’s moaning about to be honest – I know he’s not playing week in and week out in the Premier League, but that’s fair play to the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

“Nkunku just has to deal with it – he was injured all of last season and has come back this year, so he needs to fight his way back into the team.

“Chelsea are doing well and are in a good place at the moment, so Nkunku just needs to accept it and fight for his position. Big clubs need top players in every position, so I can’t see Chelsea cashing in on him.

“Manchester City have top players in every area twice over, so if Chelsea want to get to that kind of level, then stuff like this is just part and parcel of being successful.”