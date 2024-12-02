Man Utd: Amorim told one transfer ‘makes more sense’ as Red Devils ‘open talks’ with Liverpool target

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has been told that signing Benfica defender Tomas Araujo makes more sense than Goncalo Inacio, according to a Portuguese journalist.

The Red Devils have made a good start under new boss Amorim with the Portuguese head coach getting four points from two Premier League matches against Ipswich Town and Everton, and securing a 3-2 comeback win versus Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League in midweek.

A 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday showed that there are goals in the team despite only seven sides scoring fewer than Man Utd in the Premier League this term.

Their backline has actually been solid with only Premier League leaders Liverpool conceding fewer goals than Man Utd this season.

However, they are still being linked with numerous defenders as Amorim looks to improve their backline after changing their formation to a 3-4-3.

Man Utd, Liverpool and other Premier League clubs have been linked to Sporting CP centre-back Inacio over the last 12 months or so but Portuguese journalist Rafael Soares insists a move for Benfica’s Araujo “makes more sense”.

Speaking on Record na Hora, Soares said of Araujo being an ideal fit for Man Utd: “I even think it makes more sense, because they are two central defenders who have the talent to leave Portugal.

“But looking at what Ruben Amorim has done and the options he has had, for example, Goncalo Inacio is a central defender playing on the left and there he has Lisandro Martinez, who seems to be a certainty in United’s 11.

“In the case of Tomas Araujo, and I’m very curious to see him in a three-central system, something that doesn’t happen at Benfica, due to all the quality he has on the ball, in addition to what he’s grown defensively. I think he could very well fit in in a system of three Ruben Amorim plants.”

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, who has scored 17 goals in 19 matches in all competitions so far this season, is another player who has attracted attention of both Man Utd and Liverpool in recent months.

And now Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have ‘opened talks’ over a possible move for Marmoush in January with the Red Devils making ‘first contacts over the potential transfer’.

Man Utd scored four goals against Everton at the weekend to reduce worries about their forward line with Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford scoring a brace each.

