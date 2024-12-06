According to reports, Manchester United have performed a ‘transfer U-turn’ as there has been a ‘slight tweak in strategy under Ruben Amorim’.

On Wednesday night, Amorim suffered his first loss as Man Utd boss as his side were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba scored as the visitors struggled with corners.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League and seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

39-year-old Amorim would presumably prefer to make several signings in January, but it’s been reported that he will have a ‘tight budget’ to work with in the winter.

United may have to be creative in the market and offload unwanted talents to free up funds for signings. It is expected that one of their priorities will be to sign a new left-back.

READ: Six Manchester United players Van Nistelrooy could sign for Leicester includes academy pair



A report from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd have ‘made a U-turn’ after Luke Shaw suffered an injury setback.

The England international missed the first few months of the 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury and made just two cameo appearances off the bench before he revealed his setback earlier this week.

Shaw said: “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forwards, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period.

“I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.”

The report from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd ‘will green-light plans to buy a replacement’ as ‘Amorim is now prioritising the acquisition of a new left-back in the January transfer window’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Rio Ferdinand ‘worried’ five stars don’t ‘fit’ into Ruben Amorim’s system

👉 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim identifies ‘smart signing’ mentioned in ‘every internal meeting’ with INEOS

👉 Man Utd transfer: Amorim makes January ‘priority clear’ as he ‘specifically requests’ Spaniard

A couple of potential targets are mentioned but the report claims Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez – who is also being linked with Liverpool – ‘tops their list’.

‘The decision to go into the market for a new left-back marks a slight tweak in strategy under Amorim, who has been assessing the squad’s strengths and weaknesses since his arrival at Manchester United. ‘The Red Devils must now decide whether to make a substantial investment in a long-term solution or opt for a more pragmatic, short-term signing. As the January window approaches, the club is narrowing down its list of targets, each offering distinct qualities and challenges. ‘One of the top names on their list will be Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. Manchester United have previously touched base over a potential move for the Hungarian, who has impressed with his dynamic performances in the Premier League. ‘Kerkez combines pace and technical ability with defensive discipline, making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s system. However, Liverpool’s interest in the 20-year-old complicates matters, as competition for his signature can be expected. ‘Another player from the Premier League that has been regularly linked is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Algeria international is under consideration, with the player renowned for his attacking contributions down the left flank. ‘His dribbling ability and composure in advanced positions could add a new dimension to Manchester United’s play. However, Wolves would look for a big fee, and it is not clear how Amorim views him as an overall target.’

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Man Utd are interested in Kerkez. He said: “Left-back is a position that they will for sure cover next year – let’s see if it’s January or summer – but Milos Kerkez is a player they like.

“With Randal Kolo Muani, zero contact at the moment. He could leave PSG but for the moment there’s nothing with Manchester United.”