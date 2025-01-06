Man Utd: Amorim accused of ‘trying to get the sack’ at Old Trafford amid ‘relegation similarities’

BeIN presenter Richard Keys insists that Ruben Amorim is “trying to get the sack” at Man Utd after only a few weeks in the job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table after a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday with their performance giving fans hope for the rest of the season.

Man Utd have had a terrible campaign so far with the Red Devils winning just six of their 20 Premier League matches this term.

Amorim has struggled to get consistent results out of Man Utd after replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag in mid-November at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese head coach has only managed four wins in 12 matches in all competitions with two of those victories coming in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt and Viktoria Plzen.

And, before their draw against Liverpool on Sunday, Keys claimed that Amorim is attempting to get himself the sack at Man Utd.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Keys said: “He doesn’t have to say he’s wrong about his tactics.

“What he has to say is: ‘I believe in the system, I believe this is the future for Man Utd, but right now, with the personnel I have, I’m not getting the success or result required to give us the breathing space we need.

“What he’s actually said is that his players are scared. They are scared because they can’t work the system.

“Let’s say, he should say: ‘Let’s put the handbrake on for the next five or six games because I’m a good coach. I have got Plan B.’

“My conclusion at that point is that he’s actually trying to get the sack.”

“My conclusion is he’s actually trying to get himself the sack.” @Richardajkeys, Dwight Yorke and Andy Gray discuss Rubin Amorim’s current plight. #LFC #LFCMUN #MUN pic.twitter.com/aTjZZ6jmRy — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 5, 2025

Keys later doubled down on his claim about Amorim, he said: “Graham Potter did exactly that at Chelsea. He was gone in no time.

“I remember when Manchester United got relegated. I watched it. And there are similarities with this season, let me tell you!”

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thought the Red Devils produced their best performance of the Amorim era and thought they “fully deserved” to come away from Anfield with a point.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “It’s the best performance I think under Ruben Amorim, maybe all season by a mile.

“To come to Anfield, the best team in the league this year, it surpasses that victory at (Manchester) City the other week. City were in a bad moment and the way the game went, they were a little fortunate to get the victory.

“I thought United were magnificent from minute one. They fully deserved [the draw].”

