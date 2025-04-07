According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim had two priority transfers “in mind” when admitting he wants two “big” signings this summer.

A huge overhaul is required at Man Utd this summer as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and their squad is not suited to head coach Ruben Amorim’s system.

The Red Devils were held to a dull 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Man City on Sunday afternoon as their attacking woes continued. They are 16th in our open play goals Premier League table.

It has been widely speculated that United need to offload sellable assets to raise funds for summer signings. Ahead of Sunday’s stalemate, Amorim revealed he wants to “bring in one or two big players” this summer.

“Not just City but other teams, they are already in a place that we need a lot to catch them and they will improve again next season,” Amorim said.

“I just want to focus on our strengths and bring one or two players, big players.

“We need to focus, we are doing all the stuff to be next season so much better.

“In my idea, I cannot manage this thing of ‘in four years we will try something’. We need to be so much better. This is a massive club.”

He added: “I shouldn’t say that, big players is like different things.

“It’s characteristics that we don’t have in our squad, trying to see the gaps, when I say big players I’m not saying from Real Madrid etcetera, it’s big players in the way I see the game.”

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has broken down Amorim’s comments and revealed the two positions he has “in mind” to strengthen this summer.

“Sirens rang when Amorim cited a desire for “big players” to join United in the summer, but when answering a follow-up question he clarified he meant in terms of impact on his team rather than star signings from Real Madrid, such as say Casemiro or Raphael Varane,” Whitwell told The Athletic.

“Amorim needs recruits who can cause a significant uplift in his side, specific to positions where there isn’t quite the right fit. In that sense, Patrick Dorgu could be classed as a “big player” given his suitability to the wing-back role so crucial to Amorim’s system.

“It seems inevitable Amorim had striker in mind as he spoke, given United’s struggles in front of goal, while an athletic midfielder is also on the agenda, especially with Christian Eriksen’s departure in the summer when his contract expires.

“It is notable Amorim only said “one or two” when talking on this basis — presumably he wants more but perhaps some will be squad signings. He appeared to be saying he needs a couple to mark a major, immediate shift to the level of his starting XI.”