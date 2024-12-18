According to reports, Manchester United have picked out their “two preferred expensive” replacements for Luke Shaw if they miss out on Alphonso Davies.

The Red Devils are likely to be busy in the transfer market in 2025 as new head coach Ruben Amorim tries to put his stamp on his squad.

One of their priorities should be to sign a new left-back as Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been dogged by injuries over the past couple of seasons.

When fit, Shaw can be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, but his fitness issues have meant he’s only been on the pitch for 98 minutes in three appearances across all competitions.

United could do with replacing Shaw and they are linked with several potential targets ahead of the winter transfer window.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been mentioned as a potential target as he is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Man Utd reportedly have an ‘opening’ to sign Davies as he has been ‘angered’ by Bayern Munich’s treatment of him, but they face competition from Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants should be considered the favourites to sign Davies and a report from German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandes are their “two preferred options” if they miss out on the Bayern Munich star.

Plettenberg claimed: “Manchester United remain strongly interested in Nuno #Mendes as revealed in our show three weeks ago.

“Paris Saint-Germain want to extend with Mendes beyond 2026, but I’ve been told that it is currently not planned for him to sign soon, as there are many top suitors. Mendes and Amorim share the same agency, and #MUFC are aware of Mendes’ situation!

“22 y/o Mendes and Theo Hernández are currently the two expensive preferred left-back options for ManUtd if Alphonso Davies extends his contract with Bayern.”

Man Utd are also targeting up-and-coming talents and Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling has been mooted as a possible signing amid his breakout season for the Premier League strugglers.

Football Insider are reporting that Man Utd are ‘racing’ Newcastle United to sign Dibling and there is a ‘growing feeling’ that he could leave his boyhood club next year.