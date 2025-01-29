Patrick Dorgu and Alvaro Fernandez have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Manchester United have been told why they should sign Benfica star Alvaro Carreras over Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu, who has ‘agreed’ a move.

The Red Devils are closing in on their first January signing as they have reached an ‘agreement’ with Serie A outfit Lecce to buy 20-year-old Dorgu.

On Tuesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Lecce, documents to be checked in next 24h.

“Fee will be €30m plus €5m in add-ons not guaranteed.

“Long-term contract agreed days ago with the player…and first signing for Rúben Amorim.”

The Denmark international has made 57 senior appearances for Lecce and has four goal involvements in his 21 Serie A outings this season.

Man Utd are crying out for a new left wing-back as Ruben Amorim has had to play Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui out of position as he looks to implement his preferred 3-5-3 formation.

The Premier League giants have been linked with potential alternatives to Dorgu and Carreras has been mentioned as a possible target.

The 21-year-old had a spell at Real Madrid before he progressed through the ranks at Man Utd. He failed to make a single senior appearance for the Red Devils before he made his loan to Benfica permanent last summer.

Carreras has sparkled for Benfica this season and is attracting interest from several European giants. Man Utd have an advantage over rivals as they have a buy-back clause, but they have decided to sign Dorgu instead.

Ex-United defender Paul Parker has given a couple of reasons why they should re-sign Carreras over buying Dorgu and has named the Premier League striker they should target.

“I would rather United go for a player who has already had a taste of English football and the Premier League. Someone who has experience. United can’t afford mistakes in this window,” Parker said.

“Fernández was good enough to play but they believed in Shaw and Malacia instead. He could easily come back and fill the void.

“Fernández is the perfect player to step in, but it’s about whether he wants to return to a club with the issues they’ve got.”

On Man Utd signing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, he added: “He had a good run under De Zerbi, but with the new manager, things have changed for him.

“Ferguson has technical skills and know-how, and playing for Brighton in the Premier League has given him valuable education.

“United should look to grab him, even if it’s just until the end of the season. Højlund could learn from him, see what he’s doing, and grow his game.”