Tottenham Hotspur’s former head of medicine and sports science has explained why Ruben Amorim’s appointment could have “worsened” Luke Shaw’s injury.

When the 29-year-old is fully fit, he is capable of being one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. Unfortunately, injuries have impacted him in recent seasons.

After the England international only made 12 Premier League appearances for Man Utd last season, he returned to fitness and featured for Gareth Southgate’s side towards the end of Euro 2024.

After the tournament, Shaw was dealt another injury blow as a calf injury saw him miss the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Shaw made a return last month and made three substitute appearances in the Premier League and Europa League, but he’s “devastated” after suffering a “small setback”.

It remains to be seen how long Shaw will be out and Spurs’ ex-head of medicine and sports science – Geoff Scott – has revealed a couple of reasons why Amorim’s arrival last month could have contributed to “worsening” the defender’s injury.

“The ‘new manager effect is often associated with a positive bounce in results. However, it can also have a negative effect on injuries,” Scott told The Athletic.

“This happens because players may be asked to adopt a new style and pace of play which places different physical demands on their bodies and there can be a knock-on effect until they adapt.

“Another reason for worsening injuries is that new managers are frequently appointed in response to a dip in results; so a replacement in the dugout is a fresh start, with a heightened desire to improve performances and to work even harder than before for the new coach.

“Professional footballers are very well conditioned but, as they are constantly working near the maximum of their physiological capacity, it doesn’t take much extra to push them into dangerous training zones. This period needs to be planned well and progressively increased.”

Scott is also keen to point out that Shaw’s injury occurring shortly after Amorim’s arrival is “an unlucky coincidence”.

“The timing of Shaw’s latest injury, days after the arrival of Ruben Amorim as head coach, is an unlucky coincidence,” Scott added.

“But it is recognised that a change in training and playing style has a significant impact on injuries in the first few weeks and months.

“This is why it is so crucial for the new manager and his new coaching team to work with the medical and performance department to effectively manage players’ workload and ensure they are rotated during busy match schedules to optimise their performance.

“Failure to do so could put their players at risk — particularly of muscle and soft-tissue injuries.”