Man Utd: Amorim given two-word boost on ‘amazing’ Gyokeres transfer tipped to be ‘PL best signing’

An ex-Manchester United star says they would be pulling off the “best signing in recent times in the Premier League” if they land Viktor Gyokeres.

New Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim signed Gyokeres from Championship outfit Coventry City for around £15m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has massively surpassed expectations following his move to Sporting Lisbon as he’s the 2024 top scorer in Europe. He has 66 goals and 19 assists in his 68 appearances for the Primeira Liga leaders across all competitions.

The Sweden international’s immense form for Sporting Lisbon has fuelled speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Following Amorim’s move to Man Utd, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with Gyokeres as they have struggled in front of goal this season.

Speaking last week, Gyokeres remained coy when he asked about a potential move to Man Utd.

He said: “He probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see. No, he hasn’t [asked me to join him].

“It’s fun but nothing I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete.”

In a potential boost to Man Utd, Portugal international and former Southampton defender Jose Fonte has revealed that Portugease clubs have “no option” but to sell their prized assets “for the right price”.

“Portuguese clubs have got no option but to sell for the right price. We need to sell. Portuguese clubs have to sell one or two players every season,” Fonte said.

“We don’t have the same TV rights as the Premier League so we don’t have the capacity to hold on to players. It would be lovely to see Portugal with a little bit more capacity to hold on to their talent, of course.

“That’s what people in the various federations are trying to do. Sporting will listen and they will probably have to sell Viktor Gyokeres because Portuguese clubs have to raise big money every year.”

Ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker says Gyokeres could be “one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League” if his former club acquire his services.

“I think it would be amazing if Man United can sign Gyokeres. In my opinion, it would be one of the best possible signings and maybe one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League,” Parker said.

“He knows how Amorim wants to play and vice versa. He would be the perfect addition, and also add some competition to Højlund who really needs it, because he hasn’t shown enough yet.”

“Gyokeres would be a top striker in the Premier League.”