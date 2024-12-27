Head coach Ruben Amorim made a worrying admission about Manchester United’s rebuild process after their 2-0 loss against Premier League strugglers Wolves.

Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag last month and he’s quickly learned that he has a mammoth job on his hands at Old Trafford.

There were positives for Man Utd from Amorim’s first couple of matches, but they have lost three games in a row across all competitions. This poor run leaves them just eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

On Boxing Day, the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss to Wolves at Molineux. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring before setting up Hee-Chan Hwang to double their lead in stoppage time after Bruno Fernandes was sent off for two bookings.

Speaking post-match, Amorim admitted he has “no idea” how long it will take for Man Utd’s rebuild to take shape.

“The idea needs time,” Amorim said. “I said it before to you guys that this will be a tough moment and we are far from the end of this moment and that’s it.”

When asked how long it will take to get United back on track, Amorim responded: “I have no idea. No idea. Instead of me trying to understand how much time it will take, just day by day.

“Improving, trying to see the videos, using every minute of training and try to win some points because it’s really important in this moment.”

Commenting on United’s position in the Premier League, Amorim insisted they “just have to survive”.

Amorim added: “In this moment, we just have to survive and to win some time to work on the team.

“We already knew it. I start this job and you start with the team, a new idea, without any time to train, with a lot of games, tough games.

“We already knew it, so it’s a long journey, like I said in the first day. We have to continue, and we have to fight these bad moments because this is part of football.”

After a reporter suggested Man Utd cannot think of European qualification right now, Amorim continued: “No. We have to work on a lot of things in our club – inside the pitch, outside the pitch – so let’s focus on each game, each time and use every minute of training and game to improve the team.”

Marcus Rashford was absent from United’s squad again and Amorim issued a blunt response when asked about his situation.

“It’s always the same reason it’s going to be,” Amorim said.

“We have to be the same professionals, the same guys, winning or losing. Losing, I have to be stronger. I will continue with my idea until the end.”

Amorim was then asked whether he’d seen anything different from Rashford since his omission from the Manchester derby. He bluntly answered: “If he’s not here, you can make your mind up.”