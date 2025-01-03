Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘fearful’ of allowing Casemiro to leave in January despite knowing that keeping him on board could put Manchester United’s transfer plans in ‘real danger’.

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid for around £60m in the summer of 2022 and after a promising start to his career at Old Trafford has become the poster boy of their struggles, first under Erik ten Hag and now under Amorim.

The Portuguese coach replaced Ten Hag in November and has lost six of his first 11 games in charge, including five of his last six in the Premier League to put United – by his own admission – at risk of being dragged into a relegation fight.

The nadir came last time out against Newcastle, a game they only ended up losing 2-0, but for the opening half hour of which they were ripped apart at Old Trafford as Amorim made the bizarre decision to play Casemiro alongside fellow ageing midfielder Christian Eriksen in the middle.

Joshua Zirkzee was the real victim of the piece, but Amorim surely won’t make the same mistake of fielding that pair together again, with the performance leading to reports that Casemiro has ‘agreed to leave’ the club in January, with a move to Saudi Arabia on the cards.

It was claimed that there has previously been a reluctance from the former Real Madrid star to move to the Middle East but Casemiro now ‘looks favorably on a transfer at the start of 2025’ and ‘there would then be no major obstacles for the exit to happen’.

But now GIVEMESPORT claim ‘Casemiro is more likely to seal his Manchester United departure in the summer instead of completing a mid-season exit’ after a change of heart from Amorim.

Co-owner and head of football operations Sir Jim Ratcliffe was eager to get Casemiro – who still has 18 months to run on his contract – off the United books in the summer as he earns an astonishing £350,000 per week and is ‘desperate’ to see the back of him in January.

But the report claims Amorim is now ‘fearful’ of being left with limited options in midfield amid doubts over summer signing Manuel Ugarte and academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

The report states:

‘GMS sources have been informed that Amorim is fearful of being left short of options in the middle of the park if he allows Casemiro to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks, resulting in him being on course to remain at Old Trafford unless a lucrative offer is made by an interested party. ‘Having decided to start planning for life without the 32-year-old, the Red Devils agreed a deal worth up to £50.5million in order to sign Manuel Ugarte from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, but he is still adjusting to the pace of the Premier League and Kobbie Mainoo has contended with injury problems this term. ‘Casemiro is not part of Amorim’s vision at Manchester United beyond this season, GMS sources have learned, but the former Sporting chief does not want to run the risk of being left with limited midfielders as he looks to oversee a recovery after falling to within seven points of 18th-placed Ipswich Town. ‘GMS sources have been told that Amorim’s stance could change if Manchester United receive a respectable offer for Casemiro’s services ahead of the February 3 deadline, but there is an awareness that it is highly unlikely a suitor will be prepared to spend big during the winter transfer window.’

The major problem for Amorim if he decides to keep Casemiro is the knock-on effect in his bid to bolster his squad in January, with his exit providing significant space on the wage bill for the additions, though that wiggle room could still be provided if the club finds a buyer for wantaway forward Marcus Rashford.

