According to reports, Manchester United would ‘reluctantly sell’ Kobbie Mainoo this summer with head coach Ruben Amorim ‘not completely convinced’.

Mainoo has been heavily linked with an exit from Man Utd over the past six months, as the Premier League giants need to offload unwanted players to raise funds for a summer rebuild.

The 19-year-old was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League last season before he shone for England during the European Championships.

The centre-midfielder’s sudden emergence makes him one of United’s most valuable assets, but he has only managed 15 Premier League starts this term amid his injury issues.

The Red Devils are enduring a miserable season as they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and it’s been widely reported that they would consider offers for most of their squad.

At the start of this season, Mainoo was indispensable at Man Utd, but he was made available for a transfer in January amid interest from Chelsea and his situation reportedly remains the same heading into the summer.

A report from the i Paper claims exits for Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are ‘serious options’ for United, with Amorim not the midfielder’s biggest fan.

‘Cashing in on either Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho remains a serious option this summer. Mainoo is understood to be entertaining the idea of seeking a move away from the club, with the youngster yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

‘Amorim is not completely convinced Mainoo has the fitness levels to be a success in his system. The club would therefore reluctantly sell for offers of around £70m, sources said. ‘Mainoo is of interest to Chelsea, who also considered a January swoop for Garnacho. They could revisit the move for the Argentine in the summer, with Napoli also keen.’

The report claims ‘as many as ten players could be sold’ this summer, with Man Utd ‘hoping’ to offload two players for around £80m combined.