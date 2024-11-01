If former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke “could sign anyone” to play up front for the Red Devils, it would be Liverpool “monster” Darwin Nunez.

Man Utd have struggled in front of goal this season and their wasteful finishing contributed to Erik ten Hag losing his job on Monday.

They missed chance after chance against West Ham on Sunday and on a different day, might have won by three or four goals.

The match was ultimately lost courtesy of a controversial VAR intervention that resulted in a late penalty for the Hammers, with Jarrod Bowen converting to give Julen Lopetegui a priceless win.

While the victory relieved pressure on Lopetegui, it was the last straw for the Man Utd hierarchy and Ten Hag was sacked.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge of the first team while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his minions work on appointing Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as head coach.

Typically for Ten Hag, the Red Devils scored five past Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night to set up a quarter-final clash at Tottenham.

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee started the match but failed to get on the scoresheet, meaning the young striker still only has one goal for his new club.

Rasmus Hojlund, meanwhile, played the last 17 minutes against the Foxes and only has two goals in nine appearances in 2024/25.

There is a worrying lack of goals up front and Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is being linked with a move to Old Trafford alongside Amorim.

He would surely solve the Red Devils’ goalscoring woes but he is not the best striker Amorim could bring in as his first signing.

Nope, it turns out it is Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, who is a ‘monster of a player waiting to come out’.

This is according to former Man Utd striker Yorke, who says Amorim’s first transfer priority should be trying to “poach” Darwin from the club’s arch rivals.

“If I could sign anyone to come in at number nine for Manchester United, then I would try and nick Darwin Nunez off Liverpool,” Yorke said.

“Again, I know people may scoff at that suggestion, he’s a little bit out of form, and people give him stick, but I’m convinced that there is a monster of a player in there that is waiting to come out.

“He’s got a presence; he’s got something nasty about him and I think he’s a real handful.

“Manchester United need a player who can act as that focal point and give them that presence on the pitch. They need someone with Darwin Nunez’s physical attributes.

“He’s somebody I would try to poach. If I’m looking for a number nine right now, I would take a chance with this guy.

“Ollie Watkins is a great striker, but I think United need someone with a bit more of a physical presence up top.

“I’m convinced that if you played him week-in, week-out, Darwin Nunez would start ripping up the Premier League.”

Darwin – AKA Captain Chaos – did not start in any of the Reds’ first four Premier League matches this season and has two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

We are not sure it would be a successful signing but Man Utd even attempting it would be more than enough for us.

