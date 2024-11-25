Amorim ‘very frustrated’ with four Man Utd players after beginning new era at Ipswich

Ruben Amorim looks to the sky in frustration during his first Premier League match.

Owen Hargreaves insists new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim was “really, really frustrated with a lot of things” and in particular four players against Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 against the Tractor Boys on Saturday in the Portuguese coach’s first match in charge of Man Utd.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a close-range finish inside two minutes at Portman Road before Omari Hutchinson equalised with a deflected strike from outside the box before half-time.

Andre Onana pulled off a couple of good saves during the match to help Man Utd pick up their first point under former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim.

But former Man Utd midfielder Hargreaves insists Amorim was “really frustrated” by Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee during the match,

Hargreaves, who was watching the match against Ipswich from near the technical area, said: He [Amorim] was very frustrated, I’m not going to lie. He was right in front of me and he was really, really frustrated with a lot of things.

“I think Dalot’s positioning frustrated him a little bit in the first half. I think he didn’t really like the balance of the midfield, and when Zirkzee came on I don’t think he was very happy with his positioning and Hojlund’s positioning. So there’s a lot of things that need a little bit of work.”

As well as Dalot and Hojlund’s positioning during the match, Hargreaves revealed that the new Man Utd boss was also “frustrated” with Rashford and Zirkzee.

Hargreaves added: “I don’t think Marcus knew at times where he needed to be when the ball was in certain areas and Ruben was quite frustrated with that.

“When Zirkzee came on I don’t think [Amorim] was overly happy with his positioning. Zirkzee played as a No.10 and I don’t think that suited him.”

On his own thoughts on Amorim’s first match in charge, Hargreaves continued: “If you think you’re going to play with Eriksen and Casemiro as a midfield two in the Premier League you’re going to struggle. I thought Omari [Hutchinson] on that half turn had the beating of them every time.

“Once he got it out of his feet, with that close control and that low centre of gravity, I thought Eriksen and Casemiro were always going to struggle, I just thought in a way it was made for Ugarte.

“I was really surprised Kobbie Mainoo didn’t come off the bench with the changes they made. Bruno Fernandes dropping deeper and Marcus coming off. I think it’s going to take a bit of time to find what his best team is going to be.”