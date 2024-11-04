New Man Utd boss Amorim vetoes planned Ten Hag transfer as he ‘upsets’ Euro giants

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has vetoed the planned signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag last Monday after Man Utd made a terrible start to the new campaign with three wins from their first ten matches in the Premier League.

Man Utd moved quickly to appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim – who had been linked with a number of other Premier League clubs – with the Portuguese coach joining on November 11.

Ten Hag was known for buying a number of players who had played under him at Ajax with Andre Onana, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Noussair Mazraoui all signing.

Netherlands internationals Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia were also signed by Ten Hag and there were rumours throughout his tenure that he wanted to sign another compatriot in the form of Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

However, a move for De Jong never materialised because the Dutchman made it clear that he wanted to remain at the Camp Nou with Man Utd struggling to attract the top players to Old Trafford.

And now reports in Spain claim that Ten Hag had lined up a deal for De Jong over the next couple of transfer windows but that the appointment of Amorim has ‘brought with it an unexpected change of plans in the transfer market’.

Amorim has ‘already made it clear that he does not consider the Dutch international in his project’ and the ‘decision upsets the plans of Barca, who saw United as one of the main candidates to secure De Jong’s services next summer and obtain a significant financial injection.’

It is understood that the new Man Utd boss still wants a midfielder but that he ‘is betting on a different type of player for the midfield, and Frenkie does not fit into his style of play’.

A transfer to Man Utd ‘was seen as a clear and almost closed route, as Ten Hag had insisted on several occasions on the importance of having De Jong’ at Old Trafford.

Man Utd ‘will look to strengthen in other positions and with another midfield profile’ and Amorim ‘has in mind a more physical and vertical style of play’.

Current Man Utd interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has given his thoughts on the Amorim appointment, he said: “I look forward to getting to know him better. He has done well over a longer spell in Portugal, we wait to meet him soon.”