Amorim ‘wants Man Utd star out’ as Red Devils boss makes ‘discontent known’ to board

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is looking to get one of his players out of the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible campaign with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe making the decision to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with Ruben Amorim in November.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League after their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek and Amorim is already coming under pressure to turn around results and performances.

The strikers at Old Trafford have come under particular scrutiny this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee scoring just five Premier League goals between them this season.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season and their attack could require some major surgery in the summer.

One player who doesn’t seem to suit Amorim’s style of play and tactics is Alejandro Garnacho with Spanish publication Fichajes claiming that the Argentina international is ‘the player Amorim wants out’ at Old Trafford.

The Man Utd winger ‘could leave Old Trafford in the summer as he does not have the approval of’ Amorim with his future at the Premier League club ‘beginning to look uncertain’.

Amorim has ‘made his discontent with the player’s defensive commitments known on more than one occasion’ and the youngster could be one of the first players out of the door in the summer.

The report adds: ‘The Portuguese manager’s arrival has shaken up several foundations at Old Trafford, and the South American’s case could be one of the first to be resolved during the summer transfer window.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star faces permanent exit amid ‘no way back’ under Amorim with ‘career’ at Old Trafford ‘over’

👉 Victor Osimhen ‘set’ on ‘favoured’ summer transfer amid Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd interest

👉 Man United vs Man City prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Fichajes continues: