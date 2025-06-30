Amorim ‘wants’ to take ‘ideal player’ from Barcelona as Man Utd sanction loan move for starter

Man Utd are prepared to allow Andre Onana to leave on loan and Ruben Amorim has his ‘ideal’ replacement in mind, according to reports.

After a seemingly hectic start to the summer transfer market for the Red Devils, the Premier League side have made just one major signing in the form of Matheus Cunha, who arrived from Wolves in a £62.5m deal.

Another deal that had seemed almost certain to go through a couple of weeks ago was the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford – but negotiations are still ongoing over a potential transfer.

With Mbeumo making it clear that he only wants to sign for Man Utd, despite interest from Tottenham, the Red Devils have been taking a while to agree a fee with Brentford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Sunday, he said on his YouTube channel: “I can tell you that today, even if it’s Sunday, the contacts continue, even today, between Manchester United and Brentford.

“So constant contacts between the two clubs to reach an agreement for Bryan Mbeumo. There is still no here we go, but may United keep working on that, United keep advancing, United keep their confidence and their optimism to make the deal happen.

“So Manchester United are going very strong for Bryan Mbeumo, and now the feeling is quite positive on that one, once again.

“So don’t forget the Bryan Mbeumo deal for the next days, for the next week also, because may United will be pushing and pushing again to get it over the line, and so the here we go is still a strong possibility for Bryan Mbeumo as a new Manchester United player.”

Man Utd seem to be having a hard time offloading players for their valuation this summer with Onana one player Amorim is reportedly looking to move on.

The Sun insists that the Red Devils are willing to sanction a loan move for the Cameroon international after finding it ‘difficult to sell him after a poor season’.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd head coach Amorim ‘wants to take’ Marc-Andre Ter Stegen away from Barcelona this summer.

The German is ‘no longer essential’ to Hansi Flick’s plans after the Catalan giants brought Joan Garcia to the Camp Nou from La Liga rivals Espanyol.

And Man Utd ‘could facilitate an agreed exit that satisfies all parties’ with Wojciech Szczesny set to play back-up to Garcia and Ter Stegen set for the exit door.

Amorim ‘wants’ the 33-year-old and Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘won’t stand in his way’ as the Man Utd boss ‘sees the German goalkeeper as the ideal player to lead his new project at Old Trafford from the back.’

The report adds: ‘The president understands that Ter Stegen’s time at the club has come to an end, and that now is the time to regenerate a squad that needs a new lease of life. Although the German isn’t considering an immediate exit, market pressure and his new role within the team could tip the balance.’