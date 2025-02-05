Leny Yoro says Ruben Amorim is “really strict” with the Manchester United players and revealed why the head coach has set up a WhatsApp group for the Red Devils defenders.

Yoro joined United for £52m in the summer but has struggled along with his teammates this season having missed a big chunk of the campaign through injury.

The 19-year-old told Rio Ferdinand how Amorim is helping him to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Yoro told the Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast: “I have a good relationship with Ruben Amorim. I just try to do what he asks me to do.

“He’s big on communication with the players because he played at a top level. He’s been at a lot of clubs, so he knows your feelings when you’re not playing or when you have a bad game. He knows how to speak with you, and that’s really important for me.

“In training, it’s really, I would say, hard. But it’s important. We have a lot of training and, for him, training is really important because you play the game like you train.

“The most important thing is to be really good in training. If you are not working, if you are lazy in training, he won’t like you – he’ll kill you! It’s normal because, yeah, you play like you train.

“He’s really strict on this because, to win games and trophies, you need to be disciplined outside the pitch. You need to be punctual.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim is ‘out of his depth’ as Richard Keys suggest he may ‘want out already’

👉 Man Utd’s three Rashford ‘truths’ emerge with Amorim ‘frustrated’ with Villa newbie for two reasons

👉 Man Utd pick new ‘top priority’ transfer amid ‘interesting element’ with Wilcox ‘aggressive’ in one area

Yoro also revealed that the United defenders are in a WhatsApp group where they’re sent clips of strikers ahead of games to prepare them.

He added: “We have a group on WhatsApp. With all the defenders, they send clips of the strikers, their movements, their runs.

“I have one person who’s doing really a lot of clips on the striker for me to know. I would say the intelligence, you know, to understand the game – you know, how the players, how they press, how they move. All these things, with the clips outside of the pitch, you know, learning the game.

“I felt pressure, man. Like, when I went anywhere, I thought everybody was talking about the price tag and expectations. But my safe place was the training ground, on the pitch.

“I come to United for a big price, so yeah, the pressure is here. People speak a lot, and today, social media is really in our lives, you know.

“Every day, you go to social media, you can see your name – for good news or sometimes for bad news. But yeah, when I go to the training ground with the team-mates, you know, I just forget everything. Just go on the pitch and train, take pleasure.

“I don’t search my name on Twitter or Instagram, so I don’t even see my name on social media.

“I try not to see, even if it’s good. If I see something good, of course, maybe my confidence will increase a little bit.

“But if I see something bad, it’s just like this. I cannot change anything, so it doesn’t change a lot of my confidence.”