New Man Utd boss Amorim will not start on Monday as ‘work permit issues’ halt work

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will have to wait to start work at Old Trafford as he waits on a work permit to be granted, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of last month after a terrible run of form spelled the end of the road for the former Ajax boss.

Man Utd moved quickly to hire Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim with the Red Devils announcing in a statement that the Portuguese coach would join on November 11.

Amorim took charge of his final Sporting match on Sunday with the Portuguese top-flight leaders beating Braga 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

But the Daily Mail insist that ‘work permit issues’ are stopping Amorim from beginning work at Old Trafford on Monday with the Portuguese coach forced to wait to begin work.

The report claims that Amorim ‘will arrive in England on Monday but won’t be able to start work as Manchester United’s new head coach until he has been granted a work permit’.

39-year-old Amorim ‘is still waiting for the paperwork to be processed, so can’t start officially begin his new job or “get his feet on the grass” according to United sources.’

Luckily, Amorim isn’t in a huge rush to make a start as he will be without a large chunk of his first-team players, who will be away with their countries over the international break.

The Daily Mail adds:

‘United sources stressed that there hasn’t been any setback in Amorim’s appointment and that, as with new signings, it is the usual process to have to arrive in the UK before obtaining a visa.’

Interim Man Utd boss Ruud van Nistelrooy performed well in his four matches in charge of the Red Devils with the Dutchman beating Leicester City twice, winning against PAOK in the Europa League and drawing 1-1 against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Speaking after their 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester at the weekend, Van Nistelrooy said: “This block of four games, it felt like a closure and the future is open.

“I appreciated the clear communication of the club. It was an interim spell for a short-term. They kept me in the loop. It was four games, and for me it was important to have that clarity.

“The communication was after the block of four, there will be communication towards you and your colleagues.

“The most important thing is the football club. I am here to support that, and I want to continue that.”