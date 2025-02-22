Amorim picks out ‘worst part’ of Everton draw as Man Utd boss vows more of ‘the same’

Ruben Amorim has picked out the “worst part” of their draw with Everton while claiming Manchester United “didn’t exist” before a late comeback at Goodison Park.

Some deplorable United defending saw Everton dominate the first half and storm into a two-goal lead thanks to Beto’s opener after some pinball in the box following a corner, before Abdoulaye Doucoure leapt over Harry Maguire and Andre Onana to double their lead.

Bruno Fernandes gave United hope as he found the bottom corner from a free-kick and Manuel Ugarte equalised with a fine touch and volley from the edge of the box.

It was another insipid performance from United for which Amorim deserves a significant portion of the blame, but the Portuguese boss didn’t hold back in his assessment of his side’s display, claiming they “didn’t exist” for 70 minutes.

“If you start the game without the first half and without losing 2-0, it’s a good point. But we need to win three points, and we need to play all the game,” Amorim told TNT Sports.

He continued: “The worst part is that we have the free [Everton] men, we are losing the ball without any pressure, we are not doing what we are supposed to do, and then it’s really hard.

“And then we suffered two goals from second balls, and it was clear that they would create their chances from second balls. We were soft.”

Asked how he would fix United’s issues, Amorim again insisted he would persist with his failing system.

“[We will work on it] in training and continue to do the same. That’s why, in the second half, we didn’t change anything. We have to do the same thing but in a good way,” the Portuguese tactician added.

Explaining how United can enjoy a positive end to the campaign, Amorim said: “It is more in this moment. We need to focus on things day by day.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand was on punditry duty and claimed the performance was “unforgivable”.

“I’m sitting here and I don’t know if I have seen a United team this bad. It has been embarrassing in all different facets of the game,” he said.

“Yes, we can talk about quality, you talk about talent, but one thing which is unforgivable is a lack of desire.

“There’s instances in this game where Man United need to look at this Everton team and take examples from it. It’s embarrassing to sit here and watch it.”