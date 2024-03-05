Man Utd: Deal for Ashworth is ‘close’ with four Ratcliffe manager targets named amid Ten Hag sack claim

Man Utd have four managers on their radar as they consider Erik ten Hag’s future, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have struggled to repeat the levels of Ten Hag’s first season in charge this term with Man Utd dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage, while they have struggled to put together consistent results in the Premier League.

Consistent results came in the form of four Premier League wins in a row in February but that has been quickly followed by two consecutive losses and now Ten Hag is back under pressure.

There is speculation that Ten Hag will keep his job until the end of the season before new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to bring in a new manager in the summer.

Speaking before Man Utd lost 3-1 to Man City at the weekend, Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: “Ten Hag’s got two [games] against Liverpool and one against City. I do think they’re defining games.

“The new owners will probably make their call after those games.”

And now former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists that Man Utd will “judge” Ten Hag at the end of the campaign and that the upcoming matches “could prove defining” for his future.

It is understood that Ratcliffe and INEOS “want to be fair to ten Hag and take some time to assess him” but Man Utd “are aware that several managers are in demand”.

Jacobs also revealed that a deal to bring in Newcastle sporting director Ashworth is “close”, he added: “Manchester United also rate Amorim and De Zerbi. Zinedine Zidane and potentially Potter could be considered should a change be made. But Ratcliffe and his team aren’t actively interviewing candidates just yet.

“Instead they are intent to make executive hires first rather than change the manager. The feeling is it’s counter-productive to resolve the future of Ten Hag or way or the other before first finalising a sporting director, with Dan Ashworth close to joining and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox also being targeted in addition.

“Ten Hag knows he has no guarantees of job security but has been told no one is being lined up behind his back either. He’s aware he’s being judged in the coming weeks and months, much like many other leadership figures at the club, as part of the Sir Dave Brailsford-led strategic review.”

