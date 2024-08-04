Manchester United have reportedly made a ‘formal offer’ for Real Madrid youngster Joan Martinez and this situation has made Carlo Ancelotti ‘angry’.

The Red Devils have done some great business this summer as they have spent around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team are trying to finalise more deals before this transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt are being targeted by Man Utd, who are also scouring the market for talented teenagers to join ex-Arsenal youngster Chibo Obi-Martin in signing for the Premier League giants.

According to a report in Spain, Man Utd have an interest in Real Madrid centre-back Martinez, who left Levante to join the La Liga champions last year.

The 16-year-old has yet to make a senior outing for Real Madrid but has made 11 appearances for Spain at U17 level.

Martinez turns 17 later this month and the report claims Real Madrid are ‘in jeopardy’ amid ‘growing interest’ from Premier League clubs and Man Utd ‘especially’.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is said to be ‘determined’ to keep Martinez, but the club ‘face stiff competition from rivals’.

The report claims Ancelotti is ‘angry and frustrated’ as Man Utd’s ‘formal offer for the young centre-back has generated concern’ at Real Madrid.

Regarding Martinez’s stance on a move after this ‘tempting’ offer, the report explains.

‘The possibility of losing Joan Martínez has angered Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager believes that the young center is a key piece for the future of Real Madrid and is not ready to let him go without a fight. ‘Ancelotti has already expressed his desire for the club to do everything possible to retain Joan, who, despite the offer from Manchester United, seems inclined to stay in Madrid and follow in the footsteps of his idol, Sergio Ramos. ‘Joan has made it clear on several occasions that his dream is to succeed at Real Madrid, and although the English offer is tempting, the young centre-back knows that at the Bernabéu he will have the opportunity to develop in an environment he knows and with the possibility to learn from the best. ‘However, pressure from Manchester United could intensify in the coming weeks, and Real Madrid will have to make a crucial decision.’

Martinez’s arrival would ease Man Utd’s issues at centre-back after Yoro was ruled out for three months after picking up a foot injury.

Man Utd lost 3-0 to Liverpool on Saturday. Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof were forced off during this match, while Harry Maguire was left out as a precaution.

Speaking post-match, Ten Hag said: “We have to see what has gone on.

“The assessment, of course, with Will Fish is it’s an impact injury. We also had to sub Jonny Evans at half-time because he was ill. Victor Lindelof was a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be.

“Pre-season is always tough. But, yeah, Harry Maguire, as a precaution, we leave him out.

“And we had, of course, some injuries, but that is part of club football. We have to develop our team and make some good progression.”